Town shop owners confident ahead of summer season

Traders in one seaside town in Cornwall are confident ahead of the upcoming busy summer period, they say.

Ice cream sellers, surf board rentals and bucket and spade shops in Perranporth said the summer season had already started and they were feeling optimistic about the coming months.

The late May bank holiday weekend is traditionally seen as the start of the busy season for tourists as it is the start of half-term for schools.

According to Visit Cornwall, about £34m is expected to be spent across the county this summer.

That figure includes an estimated £6.2m spent in retail, £8.84m on food and drink, £4.8m on culture/heritage/attractions, and the rest being on accommodation and travel.

However, due to weather challenges, cost of living and overseas competition, the tourist board also said it was estimating that visitor numbers would be between 15% and 20% down on a normal year.

Matt Burrell said: "When the weather shines, it's the best place in the world" [BBC]

Matt Burrell, from Pavilion Ice, said that "people should be coming down here" this summer.

He said: "When the weather shines, it's the best place in the world.

"We have lots of people visiting from Devon, from Wales.

"We all know what it's like in the country at the moment, so it's lovely to see people around."

Asked if he was feeling optimistic about the Cornish summer season being busy, he responded: "Let's hope so."

Alison said: "I think Cornwall is the most magic place on earth" [BBC]

Alison, from Higgins Beach Shop, said she is hopeful for a "good summer."

She said: "The weather hasn't been kind to us so far this year, which doesn't help little beach shops like us.

"But, at the same time, it's early in the season - all we need is a little sun in August.

"Cornwall doesn't need to be as packed out as it was in Covid - I actually think it's nicer if it's not, so I am an optimist.

"I think maybe we are returning to what is our normal."

Local bistro staff member Emily Jones said she was "very hopeful" for a busy summer.

She said: "When it's a sunny day, people come here for breakfast and then go the beach.

"It's a great start to the season; it's what we rely on.

"The season in the summer is what we need here as it's really quiet in the winter. I'm very hopeful."

