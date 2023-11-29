Town talks summer camp, aquatics programs

Fewer people are using Niagara-on-the-Lake’s municipal pools but town staff are working to improve those numbers, and are looking to pitch some ideas to council in an upcoming parks and recreation master plan. That’s according to parks and recreation manager Kevin Turcotte, while he was fielding questions at Tuesday’s council meeting during an update on numbers for the town’s camp and aquatics programs last summer. At Niagara Pool, there were 8,407 total users all year in 2019, but in 2023 there were 6,356 adults, seniors, and children who took at least one dip. St. Davids pool saw 4,555 swimmers in 2019 and 3,353 in 2023. “Is this just a slow recovery from COVID, or is this something we should be concerned about?” asked Coun. Wendy Cheropita. Turcotte said he was speculating, but that a possible factor in the decline could be an increase in residential pools being used for lessons as well as recreational swimming. He said one step that will be pitched to council in its plan is seeking outside providers and indoor pools the town could use to offer programming. “We’re looking at a revamping of our programming for aquatics,” said Turcotte. But there has been a slight uptick in registration for advanced swimming courses, ones required for individuals moving forward with becoming certified lifeguards. “That’s a positive trend upwards, that youth are looking to become lifeguards, and we’re looking to foster that here in the town,” he said. Summer day camp numbers appear to be on their way back to normal since COVID, when there were only 226 total participants in 2020 between full-week and single-day registration. In 2021 there were 303 users, but those numbers climbed in 2022 with 622 registrations, and dropped slightly in 2023 with 557 kids signed up. This year, 392 kids were from Niagara-on-the-Lake, and 165 were non-residents, according to staff’s report. Coun. Sandra O’Connor asked what the town’s advertising timeline is, saying she believes programs should be promoted as early as possible. Turcotte said the town usually starts marketing its summer programs after the conclusion of March Break. “We found that in the past if we advertise too early it kind of gets lost in the wash,” he said. “Usually, April is the sweet spot for summer camp,” he explained, referring to when the town starts advertising what it has to offer. O’Connor said “parents are anxious” earlier in the year to start planning summer for their children. The report was received for information by council.

Kris Dube, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Niagara-on-the-Lake Local