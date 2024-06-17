Town of Tonawanda opens pools and cooling centers in preparation for heat wave
Officials are preparing for a blast of heat that is expected to hit Western New York this week. Highs around 90 degrees are expected along with high humidity.
Officials are preparing for a blast of heat that is expected to hit Western New York this week. Highs around 90 degrees are expected along with high humidity.
"'I’m so angry,' my second sister said, visibly shaking. 'I’m not kidding, I’m mad.' Our parents had been cruelest to her."
After she recently held private listening sessions for her upcoming sixth album, Katy Perry has officially announced that the first single for the project, “Woman’s World,” will arrive next month. The pop star plans to drop “Woman’s World” on July 11 at 7 p.m. ET, with the official video to premiere the following day. She …
King Charles made a subtle yet meaningful balcony change involving Princess Kate at this year's Trooping the Colour. Get the details…
When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a “Club Fed,” the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted, according to people familiar with the arrangements.
Jerry Seinfeld’s performance in Australia on Sunday was briefly derailed by an anti-Israel heckler who was mercilessly mocked by the comedian. “We have a genius ladies and gentlemen, he solved the Middle East,” Seinfeld joked as the crowd in Sydney jeered the heckler. As security moved to eject the person, he continued, “They’re going to start punching you in about three seconds, so I would try to get all of your genius out so we can all learn from you.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Dail
Actress Blake Lively wore a sheer mini dress with exposed bra detailing for a 'This Ends With Us' book event and dished about the forthcoming film
Here's an official lip reading of what the royals were talking about during Trooping the Colour 2024.
Tight End University begins Monday and Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s annual camp will include a special concert this year.
Camila Cabello was spotted out in Monaco looking like she'd gone straight from the beach to dinner in a glamorous blue cut-out high-leg leotard and a sarong.
The Donald Trump ally appeared to be way off with her latest defense of the former president.
The Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance since she was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year.
The last time the Chicago Sky played the Indiana Fever, they knocked Caitlin Clark to the ground with a blindside hip check, resulting in a foul that was later upgraded to a flagrant foul. In today’s game, they moved slightly north on Clark’s body, as archrival Angel Reese was called for elbowing Clark in the …
Justin Bieber is the only son of mom Pattie Mallette and dad Jeremy Bieber
Seventeen-year-old Marian Pannalossy cuts a striking figure wherever she goes in Archer’s Post, a small town 200 miles north of Nairobi. She lives alone and is light-skinned in a place where mixed-race people are a rarity and therefore ostracized.
As her father laid sick on on a gurney in a Niagara-area emergency room, Ann-Marie Zammit reassured him he'd recover. The medical staff at the Welland, Ont., hospital had told her despite an infection, and being in the emergency department for days, CJohn didn't have a fever, his vitals were stable and they'd be conducting more tests the next morning, Zammit told CBC Hamilton in an interview. She had reason to be hopeful. Before his illness, CJohn, 88, lived independently and was his happy, heal
This is the biggest purse in the history of the major championships.
Jolie is nominated for co-producing the musical adaptation of 'The Outsiders,' on which Vivienne is credited as a 'producer assistant'
The Princess Royal, who showed off her equestrian skills at the 1976 Olympics, knew just what to do when her horse got spooked at King Charles' birthday celebration
The test run is already receiving rave reviews from customers.
The CNN host reminded Sen. Tom Cotton of his prediction for how the former president would react to the 2020 election results.