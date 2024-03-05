Town trims operating budget down to 6.75-per-cent increase before it heads to council for approval

Niagara-on-the-Lake politicians and staff have done some trimming to its 2024 operating budget and will possibly do more when the spending plan comes to council soon for a final vote.

A budget review committee was held Thursday night, which began with the operating budget set to cost taxpayers about $16.6 million, an increase of 9.4 percent.

But by the time the two-hour committee meeting adjourned, the increase had been whittled down to a potential increase of 6.75 percent.

Before hitting this lowest mark, where the budget stands before it comes back at the next council meeting, the first reduction approved by councillors was to use close to $200,000 from reserves to bring the increase down.

This put the potential tax hike for 2024 at 8.56 percent, until a motion made by Coun. Nick Ruller added another decrease of 1.88 percent – a decision to spend half of what has been set aside for six new staff positions this year – and the other half to be added to the 2025 budget.

A debate over Municipal Accommodation Tax, funds charged by local hotels that are split between the town and Tourism NIagara-on-the-Lake, will also be discussed when the budget comes back to council shortly – a result of the deferral of a motion by Coun. Sandra O’Connor until then.

She suggested $131,000 in the budget for the tourism agency be taken out because of the money the organization receives through MAT.

Treasurer Kyle Freeborn said the $131,000 is not funded by the tax levy, but instead by parking revenues, which led to O’Connor asking the town to explore that parking money being used to offset a budget increase.

There was concern from around the table about making this decision without consulting with Niagara-on-the-Lake Tourism, which recently made structural changes and is in the process of forming a new board.

Representatives will be invited to the next council meeting, which is when it is expected the operating budget is to be rubber-stamped.

At one point, Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa expressed that he wants to see the budget approved as soon as possible, opining that the town would struggle in the future if the current council doesn’t invest today.

“If we do not resource this municipality’s corporate identity properly, we will absolutely fail,” said Zalepa, before motioning that an option of using $200,000 in reserves be approved, which it was.

Coun. Erwin Wiens also unloaded a strong opinion after Coun. Gary Burroughs suggested the town needs to take a closer look at its revenues to trim the increase, and that it shouldn’t be charging more without attempting to come up with new forms of revenue.

Burroughs asked Wiens if he’d run his business that way.

“You’re darn tootin’ I wouldn’t run my business that way,” said Wiens, continuing that it’s not his employees who make decisions, referring to Burroughs saying a high budget increase isn’t fair to residents and that he wouldn’t be voting in favour of the budget.

“The money starts at the leadership,” said Wiens.

“Your services match what your costs are,” he added, also stressing the importance of keeping future generations in mind

Wiens brought up Tuesday’s council meeting where a number of motions were approved that were “outside” the town’s strategic plan, which he says will come with an estimated price tag of $100.000 altogether.

“We did it without a blinking an eye,” he said.

Wiens also said the last term of council “cut, and cut, and cut,” and pulled too much money from reserves.

He also called this a “bag of dog crap” that was “dumped” on the current council.

Burroughs said being part of local government isn’t like running a business, but that it should be seen as “trying our best to do what we can afford to do for our residents.”

Niagara-on-the-Lake town council approved its 2024 capital budget of $10.2 million on Feb. 6, equating to a 5.7 percent increase from last year.

Kris Dube, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Niagara-on-the-Lake Local