Town's 850th memories buried for future generation

Council Leader Simon Tagg (right) burying the time capsule at Brampton Park with Mayor Simon White (middle) and Mayoress Tanya Morgan (left) [BBC]

A time capsule commemorating a town's 850th anniversary has been buried.

Newcastle Under-Lyme celebrated the milestone in 2023 and the capsule contains memories of the event, such as photographs, books and a letter describing the festivities.

The capsule has been buried in Brampton Park and sign posted with a plaque.

It is due to be dug up in 49 years time for the Staffordshire town's 900th Jubilee.

The plaque that marks where the time capsule will be [BBC]

The borough council leader Simon Tagg said it had taken a couple of months to gather everything together.

‘We had an archive that we had from the 50 years before, so we wanted to make sure that the next generation have their archive of what we were up to last year for when they plan."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related stories

Related internet links