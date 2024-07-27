Town's bus station opens after £20m investment

The new look bus station is a result of a six year project [LDRS]

A £20m bus station has officially opened in Halifax after the completion of a six-year project.

All 19 stands are in use at Halifax Bus Station along with the new Wade Street concourse

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, declared the station open on Friday and described it as a "great day" for the town.

She said the new design better connected the area and incorporated solar panels and an eco roof to make it environmentally friendly.

The bus station will be in daily use from around 04:10 to midnight [LDRS]

The new station connects areas like the Dean Clough complex, next to Halifax’s Sixth Form College as well as being close to the town's railway station.

Ms Brabin said crucially, the “light and airy” concourse made it feel like a safe space.

The mayor said improving stations and services had a purpose, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

She added: “You are investing in tackling inequalities and tackling the climate emergency, helping people access jobs and skills opportunities.

“Transport is part of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s growth plan – you can’t grow the economy if you can’t get people moving around."

Councillor Scott Patient, Calderdale Council deputy leader, said the bus station was a key part of regeneration being seen around the town which is also undergoing major road improvements.

