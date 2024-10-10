Town's hanging baskets cut to 'save energy'

The council said cutting the number of hanging baskets will save money [Getty Images]

The number of hanging baskets will be cut by more than two thirds in a bid to improve a town's environmental credentials.

Cheltenham Borough Council's cabinet meeting approved on Tuesday evening a switch from annual bedding-based plants on Long Gardens to perennial plants.

Councillor Izaac Tailford said perennials "utilise significantly less water and energy in their production and maintenance".

About 96 window boxes at the Town Hall and Municipal Offices will also be removed, with a combined estimated annual saving of £48,000.

The move means the number of hanging baskets will drop from more than 300 to 100.

An annual bedding-based planting scheme in Imperial Gardens will be retained under the recommendations of the report.

Mr Tailford said perennial plants are "far more beneficial to pollinating insects and contribute to the recovery of nature".

"While this might be a big change from what people may be used to, I'm personally very excited to see perennial plants in the Long Gardens," he said.

"Seeing something much more natural but well-maintained in our town centre will help reinforce our 'town within a park' credentials and how people connect with nature."

Cabinet member for climate emergency Iain Dobie said there are "significant energy costs", transport costs and carbon emissions associated with producing plants in heated greenhouses for displays and transporting them to planting locations.

"The consequent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions associated with today's decision will be calculated and factored into our journey towards net zero," Mr Dobie said.

'Much better for taxpayers'

"I suppose it's people being able to not notice that, actually, we've still got colour, but one's perennial, and much better for the environment, and much better for taxpayers," Mr Jeffries said.

Mr Tailford said perennials can be planted in such a way that different colours pop up at different times of the year.

The recommendations were approved unanimously.

