Town's leaders concerned about costly, outsized role in Mass. shelter crisis
One Massachusetts town says it is playing an outsized role in the state's shelter crisis, which is having a significant impact on the community's finances.
OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing rampage at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for the alleged suspect just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived the attack in which his wife and four children were killed was in "great shock" on Thursday, said Bhante Suneetha. The resident monk at Hilda Jayewardenaramaya Buddhist Monastery, which the family attended, said he visited his friend at the hospital. The father told Suneetha that nothing seemed
He was removed from the courtroom as victims testified at his sentencing hearing.
Austin Turner, 26, was allegedly struck during a Feb. 18 altercation at Tin Roof bar in Tenn., police say. His family has reportedly decided to take him off life support
The mother of a 6-year-old girl who has been missing in South Africa for nearly three weeks was arrested and charged Thursday with kidnapping and selling or trafficking her daughter, a shocking twist in a case that has seized the country's attention and sparked deep anger in the small, poor coastal community where the family lives. The girl, Joslin Smith, has still not been found and police renewed calls for “every citizen, every person” to help find her amid fears she may have been taken to a different city or even out of the country. In the days after Joslin's disappearance last month, local media reported that neighbors had accused her mother of selling her for just over $1,000.
An Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza has described the “hell” of being held captive, after her husband and daughter were murdered, telling CNN her captors would not allow her surviving young children to cry and tried to convince them they “had been forgotten.”
After a Conservative MP toured the Quebec prison where notorious murderer Paul Bernardo is serving his sentence, some Tory MPs and a Bloc Quebecois colleague are staging a committee meeting to review what they say are inappropriate living conditions for an infamous killer. Four Conservative MPs and one Bloc member have written the public safety committee's Liberal chair to say they are triggering an "emergency meeting" for next Monday — a day when the Commons is not sitting — to study why "sadis
Six people — four children and two adults — were killed in what Ottawa's police chief called a mass shooting inside a townhouse in the suburb of Barrhaven late Wednesday night. Calls to 911 started coming in at about 10:50 p.m., directing first responders to Berrigan Drive near Palmadeo Drive. It's a residential area close to two schools. Inside, emergency responders found six people dead and one injured person, who was taken to hospital. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirme
The boy’s mother was tired of his drinks being stolen by other students, officials say.
An Ontario couple and their three children have been identified as the victims of a deadly plane crash in Nashville. Nashville police identified the pilot of the single-engine plane as 43-year-old Victor Dotsenko from King Township in a post on X Wednesday night. The post on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, said Dotsenko's wife, 39-year-old Rimma, and their three children, 12-year-old David, 10-year-old Adam and seven-year-old Emma, were also killed in the crash. The mayor o
OTTAWA — 7:07 p.m. Candles, flowers and teddy bears cover a table and two chairs that are sheltered by a gazebo in a park close to the slain family's home. A few dozen people stand silently to pay their respects at the neighbourhood vigil, some coming, some going as the evening stretches on. They walk up in pairs or small groups, some of which included children, to light a votive or place a bouquet. The only other light comes from nearby television cameras. ——— 6:22 p.m. Television cameras are s
Maurice Kelso Smith was convicted Monday of the capital murder of Darionne Burley, who was pregnant with their twin boys when he shot her in June 2020
The St. John's Syrian community is grieving and expressing shock following the slaying this week of a mother of five children who went to police several months ago about alleged abuse at the hands of her husband.CBC News has confirmed that Nariman Abdul Alghafour was the woman found dead Tuesday morning inside an abandoned home on Liam Drive, a secluded gravel road in Outer Cove.It's also been confirmed that her husband, Ibrahim Alahmad, 36, who was under a court order to stay away from his wife
A 76-year-old man has died after falling into a tree well at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's Interior, police say. RCMP say they received reports around 3:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday of a man in critical condition at the resort just outside Rossland, around 150 kilometres southeast of Kelowna, B.C.The man had been found unconscious and buried under snow in a tree well on resort property by another skier, police said. They said members of the resort's volunteer ski patrol rescued the man from
Kelly Smith appears in court on trafficking charges following the disappearance of her six-year-old.
Unarmed police constables Sharon Beshenivsky and Teresa Milburn were shot at point blank range
An Alberta family is looking for answers after the in-custody death of a man in Mexico who died by an apparent suicide one day after his birthday late last year.Thomas Hempstock, 32, died hours after being arrested at his resort in Playa del Carmen, a city at the southern end of Mexico, where he is accused of displaying aggressive behaviour by hotel staff.A 38-page police, autopsy and toxicology report, signed by the Attorney General of Quintana Roo, says Hempstock was arrested Dec. 12, 2023, an
Victor and Rimma Dotsenko and their three children — Emma, Adam and David — were named as victims of Monday's crash
OTTAWA — Blood spattered the sidewalk Thursday outside a suburban Ottawa home where police recovered the bodies of a mother, her four young children and a family friend from the aftermath of a vicious attack. Febrio De-Zoysa, a 19-year-old international student, faces six charges of first-degree murder in a case described by Ottawa police as possibly the worst mass killing the city has ever seen. "This was a senseless act of violence perpetrated on purely innocent people," said Ottawa police Chi
Police officers in Macomb County, Michigan, went above and beyond to help a man in distress.
The man was charged with child abuse in 2012 when the child was 3 months old, the sheriff’s office said.