Town's rail services face disruption over Easter

Rail services through Huddersfield will be disrupted for the next week as planned improvement works are carried out.

Alternative timetables for journeys through the town will be in place from Friday until Sunday 7 April, Network Rail said.

The work taking place is part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Passengers are being advised to check their journeys before they travel, with route diversions and bus replacement services among the changes.

The upgrades will include work to restore Huddersfield Station's Grade I-listed roof, track improvements around Deighton and Mirfield and the building of a new bridge deck on Huddersfield viaduct.

Chris Nutton, from train operator TransPennine Express, said: "These improvement works are key to the overall modernisation of the railway that will be taking place as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, which will help deliver a faster and more sustainable service for our customers who travel between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

“We’d like to thank our customers in advance for their patience while this work takes place."

