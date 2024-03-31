This Town's soundtrack garners praise from viewers

BBC

The premiere episode of Peaky Blinders boss Steven Knight's new show This Town has garnered strong reactions from viewers.

The six-part series starring Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery, For Life's Nicholas Pinnock and Rogue One's Geraldine James premiered this evening (March 31), and transported viewers to 1981 Birmingham; a time of severe political and social unrest.

Led by Levi Brown as Dante Williams, This Town sees the formation of a rock group against a backdrop of family ties, teenage kicks and the iconic music of the 80s.

BBC

Related: Peaky Blinders boss addresses whether new show is based on real band

The first episode has garnered praise from viewers for This Town's music and political themes.

The first episode features Ben Rose's Bardon Quinn singing a rendition of 'You Can Get It If You Really Want' by Jimmy Cliff, and a separate scene features Count Basie and Frank Sinatra's 'Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words)'.

Viewers have had nothing but good words to say about the soundtrack.

"If you’re a fan of eighties music – especially Two Tone – don’t miss This Town," one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

Another added: "For those worried that This Town would not have a good soundtrack, you do not need to be..."

A third fan wrote: "Really enjoyed that first episode of This Town. The music..."



BBC / Banijay Rights / Kudos

Related: Boss of new BBC show reveals "advantage" of Peaky Blinders connection



Broadcaster India Willoughby wrote on X, "Five minutes in and loving [This Town]. I miss the rebellion of the 1980s and ordinary people standing up against the State. Need it now more than ever."

Another X user wrote: "Anyone else watching This Town? Music is absolutely brilliant in it," while a third echoed that sentiment, posting:

"This Town living up to expectations. Been class so far (apart from some of the accents)."



This Town premiered on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer on Sunday (March 31). The whole series is available to stream now.

You Might Also Like