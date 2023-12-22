Township wages and salaries increased by 3.3 percent

Council used the October StatsCan COLA for Ontario of 3.3 percent to increase pay for staff, council and firefighters.

The “step” increases by which employees move within a pay band were also approved.

The combined increases total just over a quarter-million dollars: $141,320 from Cost of Living and $85,955 from step increases. That total excludes the cost of increase for firefighters and council.

However, user fees support the wages of some township employees, so the budget impact drops to about $194,000, when that is considered.

The same 3.3 percent figure will apply to all agreements which Southgate has tied to inflation.

Southgate policy says that on Jan. 1 the pay band grid may move up “using an established formula” using the StatsCan Ontario Consumer Price Index in October, said the report by Human Resources Manager Kayla Best.

Ms Best also presented the “step increases” which move from the bottom to top of the pay in the Job Band that the job has been placed.

This year, 38 employees are recommended to receive a step increase, following perfor­mance reviews.

Ms Best explained that if an employee is already at the top of the band, there is no movement. Some other employees are not eligible, such as those on probation, not on the pay grid, and seasonal employees, in which case the increase is after the season.

The total cost of the step increase in 2024 is a hair under $86,000. Some of these jobs, for example, in Building, are supported by user fees, so the impact is about $75,200.

The 2023 COLA increase, approved in December of 2022, was four percent. Another 2.5 percent increase was approved effective Jan. 1 to the staff pay grid, in relation to a Market Check.

As 2023 continued, more changes were made after job descriptions were reviewed. Pay and titles changed for some positions.

The new term of council also has authorized an outside market check of staff wages, with some members making the point that more pay might keep employees from leaving.

The budget has been delayed to the new year, and staff said making the adjustments at this point means they are in place for Jan. 1.

For the year 2022, the COLA decision on wages and salary came up during the budget discussion, not on a regular agenda. That frame­work meant members looked at the change in terms of its effect on the levy increase.

That year, the COLA increase passed was three percent, which was lower than the October StatsCan figure. That was a close vote, 4-3 in favour of using a lower figure.

Grey Highlands considers COLA for those on the municipal payroll during the budget. It’s taking its first pass through the 2024 municipal budget, with lots of discussion still to come.

The COLA increase was proposed at 2.5 percent, and at this point in the council review it’s sitting at two percent. Council also chose the 53rd percentile for its adjustments following the market check.

Southgate budget talks will begin early in the new year.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald