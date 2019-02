The city of Townsville in Queensland is braced for severe flooding as the gates to the Ross River Dam were fully opened on Sunday, February 3.

Drone footage shared to YouTube by Nico Poorta shows the moment the dam reached automatic release levels.

The gates of the dam, which was at 240 per cent capacity on February 2 after record-breaking rainfall, were fully opened on Sunday evening. Credit: Nico Poorta via Storyful