Towson native to play Annie when Broadway musical hits the Hippodrome

The spotlight is bright for one Towson girl. Twelve-year-old Hazel Vogel is starring on Broadway. She's performing the iconic role of 'Annie' in the latest revival of that classic musical. And she's coming home next week when the show comes to the Hippodrome Theater. It's hard to believe that this is Hazel's second starring role on Broadway. She played Cosette in 'Les Miserables' two years ago. But 'Annie,' she says is a special show with a good message.