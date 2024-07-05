Toxic algae closes Windsor Lake for a second time this summer
Officials with the Town of Windsor said new sonic buoys installed to help break up blooms can't keep up with current conditions.
Here are four plants you need to avoid coming into contact with this season
Several earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
As a hurricane barrelled down on the island of Jamaica Wednesday, newlyweds from Edmonton with their closest friends and family were huddled in a hotel, praying the country's airports would be still standing in the morning.The scene was a far cry from their arrival on the idyllic island on June 24. Their week was supposed to be filled with fun and relaxation.But when their flights were cancelled because of a surprise WestJet strike, they didn't spend an extra day sipping drinks by the water. Ins
TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Beryl moved over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday after battering the resort town of Tulum and prepared to reemerge in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting Texas officials to urge coastal residents to prepare as the storm headed their way.
Tornado safety is more important than ever as we head into the summer months. Here are some tornado myths to avoid—and the tips you need to stay safe.
The storm hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, and it’s on track for its third landfall early this week
Wildlife officials in Colorado are attempting to track down a long-legged South American rodent seen wandering loose in Lakewood's Bear Creek Lake Park.
Heat and humidity continues across southern Ontario prompting the threat for severe storms as a low pressure system tracks in. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
There are reasons why Death Valley, Calif., is called the hottest place on Earth. A massive heat dome could bring it another world record next week
MANAWA, Wis. (AP) — A dam in an eastern Wisconsin community has been breached, prompting people living downriver to be evacuated, the National Weather Service said Friday.
There aren’t many good places to find yourself during a tornado, but a car is one of the worst options
Tropical Storm Beryl was moving over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Friday, but is expected to impact parts of south Texas later this weekend.
Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, where at least two people have been killed. Dan Spector reports on how thousands of Jamaicans have been left with nothing; how the storm crashed a Canadian couple's honeymoon, and how Mexico is now bracing itself for the worst.
VICTORIA — A whale research group that was involved in efforts to rescue an orphaned orca calf from a Vancouver Island lagoon says she has not been seen since May 10, despite multiple recent sightings of her family members.
Hurricane Beryl could make a ‘rare’ double strike in Mexico and potentially impact southeastern United States
STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl's waves flood a Grand Cayman condo complex:: July 4, 2024:: Prospect, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands:: Filip GalbavyThe video also showed a flooded parking lot and paths submerged under water, with high waves crashing against the shore. The once-sturdy seawall of the complex has been destroyed, with sea rocks scattered across the garden, emphasizing the storm's power. The relentless high waves and strong winds continue to batter the shore, compounding the damage.Residents and officials are now assessing the full extent of the devastation, with recovery and rebuilding efforts expected to be substantial.
A pair of zebras have found a permanent home in New Brunswick after a wild year that saw them smuggled across the Canadian border, seized by officials in Saskatchewan and eventually transported across the country to Moncton.Koffee, a young male, and LeeLoo, a young female, were part of a group of five zebras illegally brought into Canada in June of 2023. All five were initially moved into a zoo in Saskatoon. But with two males in the herd, it wasn't an ideal situation.In the wild, herds of plain
The Ford government will not bring in a deposit and return system on non-alcoholic drink containers such as pop cans and bottled water, CBC News has learned.Ontario was considering such a system – similar to what the province has in place for beer cans and wine and liquor bottles – to try to boost the recycling rates of drink containers.The system would have seen customers receive a refund for returning used beverage containers to promote recycling and reduce litter. But a senior government offi
THUNDER BAY – The International Bridge connecting Fort Frances to International Falls, Minn., needs to be replaced or repaired, Marcus Powlowski said Thursday. Either way, “the status quo is not good enough,” the Liberal MP for Thunder Bay–Rainy River said. “People should not have to pay to go back and forth over the bridge and for maintenance of that bridge,” he told Dougall Media. “I mean, I don’t think there’s any need to charge people for it.” Thunder Bay people don’t have to pay at the Pige