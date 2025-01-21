‘The Toxic Avenger’ Reboot Coming to Theaters in 2025

Cinverse has announced that “The Toxic Avenger,” a darkly comedic reimagining of Troma Entertainment’s 1984 cult classic of the same name, is headed to theaters in 2025.

Directed by Macon Blair (“I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore”) and starring Peter Dinklage, “The Toxic Avenger” reboot will premiere as an unrated wide release later this year.

“I’m beyond grateful to the team behind ‘The Toxic Avenger’ who were so supportive and steady-handed as we searched for the perfect distribution partner for our film,” said director Blair in a statement. “It’s so cool that folks will have the chance to see this in theaters, it’s a fun rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd. Mutant hero smashes bad guys with a mop: perfect entertainment for the whole family! Our goal was always to preserve the heart and spirit of the original Toxie (which was seared into my brain at a very young age) and try to make something that Troma fans would dig and at the same time do something with the character that feels fresh. Lloyd and Michael at Troma have been a blast to work with, absolutely everyone at Legendary are stars, and I can’t wait to start working with the champs at Cinverse to bring this version of Toxie to fans new and old.”

In this new chapter of the franchise created by Lloyd Kaufman and Troma Entertainment, Dinklage stars as downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze, who, after a freak accident, transforms into a mutant vigilante known as Toxie. “Armed with his signature mop, the unlikely hero battles freaks, gangsters and corrupt CEOs while trying to save his relationship with his son. The story channels the subversive gonzo energy of the original ‘Toxic Avenger’ while delivering a fresh, contemporary twist,” reads the official synopsis.

Along with Dinklage, the film stars Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay, Julia Davis and Taylour Paige.

“Michael Herz, Toxie and I have mopped our tears away! Macon Blair’s Fantoxic reimagining of Toxie’s life is even better than Troma’s! The Troma Fans will be ecstatic!” Kaufman said in reaction to the reboot’s upcoming release.

“’The Toxic Avenger’ isn’t just a great film; it’s an important one,” added Cineverse chairman and CEO Chris McGurk. “Peter Dinklage’s transformative performance and Macon Blair’s fearless direction deliver a story that speaks to the anxieties of our time with outrageous humor and unflinching creativity. This is the kind of movie that major studios are averse to release because it dares to push boundaries, but Cineverse is rooted in championing bold, uncompromising storytelling. We believe audiences are ready – and eager – for films like this to take center stage.”

Blair directed the film from a screenplay he wrote based on Kaufman’s 1984 original. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz. Executive producers include Andrew Pfeffer, Jay Ashenfelter and Macon Blair, with casting by Mark Bennett and Julie Harkin.

Blair’s off-screen collaborators include DP Dana Gonzalez, production designer Alexander Cameron, editors Brett W. Bachman and James Thomas, visual effects supervisor Chris Ritvo, costume designer Vanessa Porter and composers Will Blair and Brooke Blair.

Cineverse acquired all U.S. and Canadian theatrical, home entertainment and streaming rights through a deal with Legendary Entertainment. On behalf of Cineverse, the deal was negotiated by Gary Loffredo, chief legal officer; Yolanda Macias; chief content officer; and Brandon Hill, executive director, acquisitions.

