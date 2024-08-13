Warning zone extended after canal chemical spill

People are being urged to avoid the canal and towpaths from Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall/Ryders Green and Perry Barr, Birmingham [BBC]

People are being urged to avoid a wider area of the canal network after a toxic chemical spill in Walsall.

The spillage was discovered in the waterway on Monday in Pleck, according to the local council which said the Environment Agency (EA) was notified.

There was a potentially serious risk to people or their pet's health if they were exposed through direct physical contact with the water, officials added.

On Tuesday afternoon, as a precaution, the public were asked to avoid an extended area of the canal and towpaths from the Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall/Ryders Green and Perry Barr, Birmingham.

When the spill was discovered on Monday, it had gone directly into the stretch of canal from Spinks Bridge, Walsall down to Birchills Street Bridge, said the council.

The EA was establishing a sampling and testing programme, the local authority added, stating it hoped to reduce the exclusion area as soon as possible.

Anyone exposed to the water who felt unwell should seek medical advice through the NHS 111 service, or phone 999 in an emergency, a spokesperson said.

People were also told not to eat any fish taken from the canal.

Walsall Council leader Gary Perry said there was a serious health risk and there would be a probe into what caused the spillage.

“It’s a very live and ongoing investigation,” he said.

“Anything like this is serious – particularly where the potential risk to health and safety of animals and humans is always going to cause alarm."

He said it was too early to speculate about how the spill happened.

Mr Perry urged people to avoid the canal towpath and not allow animals or people to swim in the water.

Drinking water would not be affected by the spillage, the council said.

The EA said it was working with the authority and other organisations to respond as it monitored the effect on the local environment.

West Midlands Fire Service said it also had staff at the scene.

The authority is expected to provide a further update on the situation by midday on Wednesday.

