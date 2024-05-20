Toy Car Race Delights Spectators in Germany

Spectators in Heinsberg, Germany, gathered to watch adults race on comically small Bobby Cars on Sunday, May 19, footage posted to Facebook shows.

This footage was captured by local politician Wilfried Oellers, who said it was “a great event for [both] young and old.”

This footage shows participants racing downhill on toddler-sized toy vehicles called Bobby Cars that are manufactured in Germany.

The organizers of the event told a local news outlet that a number of the toys were customized so that adults could ride them, and 104 participants registered for the adult race.

The Bobby Car is a German-made ride-on toy vehicle designed for use by children. Credit: Wilfried Oellers via Storyful

