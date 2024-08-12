Toy Story 5 Director Announces 1 Major Difference In New Film

The classic Toy Story characters in the third film of the series Moviestore/Shutterstock

Disney’s D23 fan event over the weekend brought about plenty of new announcements and updates, from the unveiling of CGI Stitch ahead of the studio’s next live-action retelling to a new trailer for the already-divisive Snow White remake.

The event also included new information on the upcoming fifth Toy Story film, particularly what the latest instalment would be about.

Wall-E and Finding Nemo filmmaker Andrew Stanton will be on directing duties, and he told the audience at the fan expo: “Toy Story holds a special place in my heart. Through the experiences of these toys, we’ve all learned about loyalty and belonging and friendship.

“These characters have given us a unique perspective about growing up [and] navigating life. In all of the Toy Story films, above everything else, the job of the toys has been to be there for their kids.”

Get excited for their next chapter as Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang all return for #ToyStory5, coming to theaters Summer 2026! #D23pic.twitter.com/w5yrlbkpYP — Pixar (@Pixar) August 10, 2024

However, he added that the latest offering would make the gang we all know’s jobs “exponentially harder” when they go “head-to-head with what kids are obsessed with today: electronics”.

“Let’s be real: toys have some serious competition these days with phones, tablets and technology everywhere, so this time around it’s toy meets tech,” he explained.

Pixar also teased first-look concept art for the fifth Toy Story film, depicting a dejected Buzz, Woody, Jessie, Hamm, Rex, Slinky, Bullseye and Forky reacting to a child captivated by a tablet…

The film will see the return of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, who went their separate ways at the end of Toy Story 4.

Disney also revealed that Toy Story 5 is currently slated for release in June 2026, seven years after the most recent film hit cinemas.

