Toyota global output falls for 6th straight month in July

Reuters
·1 min read
Toyota's logo is seen in their exhibition stall at Bharat Mobility Global Expo organised by India's commerce ministry at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor said on Thursday its global production slipped for a sixth straight month in July, hurt by declines in markets such as China and Thailand, though the fall was smaller than the previous month's double-digit drop.

Output for July slid 1% compared to the same month a year earlier to 804,610 vehicles, with production in China down 6% and that in Thailand falling 13%.

Worldwide sales were down less than 1%, dragged by declines in top markets the United States and China.

U.S. sales fell 5% because of a smaller number of sales days than last year and a production and delivery suspension of the Grand Highlander and Lexus TX sport utility vehicles due to an airbag issue.

Those in China were down amid ongoing pressure on foreign auto brands from the shift to electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids sold by Chinese automakers.

Toyota's global sales and production figures include its Lexus luxury brand.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Stephen Coates)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Nvidia employees often work seven days a week and until 2 a.m. but golden handcuffs keep them tied to the company

    Nvidia stock is up more than 3,000% since 2019.

  • Court rules against Vancouver in mushroom dispensary crackdown

    In February 2022, an inspector with the City of Vancouver arrived at a business to find a sign outside reading "mushroom dispensary, psychedelics, coca leaf, kratom, peyote, LSD, DMT."Inside the Medicinal Mushroom Dispensary at 651 East Hastings St., the inspector saw a counter with a sign that said "Coca Leaf Café," with more signage advertising drinks and a warning that coca use can result in a positive drug test. Another sign read, "No minors."The inspector estimated that 90 to 95 per cent of

  • Edmunds: The five biggest mistakes people make when buying a new car

    Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. According to a recent Edmunds report, nearly one in four consumers who financed a new vehicle purchase with a trade-in during the second quarter of 2024 were underwater on their prior car loan. “Upside down,” “underwater” and “negative equity” are interchangeable terms for a bad situation: All three mean that the car owner owes more on the loan than the vehicle is worth.

  • Ryanair says new Boeing management 'continue to disappoint'

    STORY: One of Boeing's largest customers isn't impressed with the planemaker's new leadership.On Tuesday (August 27) Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said Boeing management "continued to disappoint" and that deliveries were behind schedule."Yes, it's a bit difficult. We were supposed to get seven aircrafts from Boeing in July. We only got five. We were supposed to get ten aircraft in August. It looks like we're going to get five. So things are continuing to slip slightly. It's been disappointing. We're working closely with Stephanie Pope and the new team at Boeing, but they continue to disappoint us." Ryanair warned there was a risk it would take delivery of just 20-25 of the 737 MAX aircraft ahead of next summer.That's lower than the 29 scheduled.Boeing last month named aerospace industry veteran Kelly Ortberg as its chief executive.The firm has pledged to grow output by the end of the year.Boeing has struggled with supply chain snags and operating a slower assembly line since January.That same month saw an in-flight blowout of a door plug on a 737 MAX 9 jet that increased regulatory scrutiny.Ryanair said in July Boeing had warned some MAX deliveries due by next spring would be delayed until the peak summer months of next year.It's a repeat of delays this year that forced a cut in its summer traffic volumes.Despite the Boeing frustrations, Ryanair shares were up more than 5% Tuesday.Investors were pleased when the airline upgraded its summer air fare outlook.O'Leary also said he no longer saw a risk of double-digit percentage falls as European short-haul weakness had, he said, "levelled out."

  • ‘ER’ creator Michael Crichton’s estate sues Warner Bros. over upcoming hospital drama ‘The Pitt’

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The estate of Michael Crichton, who wrote the screenplay for what became the pilot episode of “ER,” has sued Warner Bros. Television over a dispute about an upcoming medical drama it says is a rebranded version of an unauthorized reboot.

  • Top Dividend Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio

    As global markets celebrate the prospect of imminent interest rate cuts, with indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 moving toward record highs, investors are keenly exploring opportunities to enhance their portfolios. In this favorable economic climate, dividend stocks stand out as a compelling option for those seeking both income and stability. A good dividend stock typically offers consistent payouts and demonstrates financial resilience—qualities that are particularly...

  • 2025 Chevrolet Equinox First Drive: Steady as she goes

    The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox is not an exciting car, but it looks much better than it used to and comes with updated tech and safety equipment.

  • Malaysia starts 'luxury' durian exports to China as Indonesia sniffs the market

    Malaysia's first shipment of fresh durian to the giant China market has arrived, vying for demand from eager consumers who are used to buying the spiky and pungent fruit from Thailand and Vietnam. Deputy agriculture and food security minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said on Saturday that exporters had begun shipping 40 tonnes of fresh durian in three phases, according to Malaysia's national Bernama news agency. China is the world's biggest buyer of durian and imported 1.4 million tonnes last y

  • 2025 Ford Expedition spied in Tremor specification

    The next-generation Ford Expedition has been caught in a new Tremor specification. Interior photos reveal how major the changes are.

  • GM delays Indiana electric vehicle battery factory but finalizes joint venture deal with Samsung

    DETROIT (AP) — Production at an electric vehicle battery cell plant jointly run by General Motors and Samsung SDI has been delayed as EV sales have slowed in the U.S.

  • The basic qualifications for a job in AI and how to stand out, according to recruiters

    BI spoke to four companies that recruit for AI jobs to learn the basic skills needed for these roles and how candidates can stand out.

  • Exclusive-Intel board member quit after differences over chipmaker's revival plan

    The sudden resignation of a high-profile Intel board member came after differences with CEO Pat Gelsinger and other directors over what the director considered the U.S. company’s bloated workforce, risk-averse culture and lagging artificial intelligence strategy, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Lip-Bu Tan, a semiconductor industry veteran, had said he was leaving the board because of a personal decision to “reprioritize various commitments” and that he remained “supportive of the company and its important work,” in a regulatory filing on Thursday. The former CEO of chip-software company Cadence Design joined Intel’s board two years ago as part of a plan to restore Intel’s place as the leading global chipmaker.

  • Ford Says It’s Pulling Back on EVs. That’s Not the Whole Story.

    News of the automaker’s EV pullback overlooked its growing plans to move more battery production to the U.S. to reap lucrative tax credits.

  • US senator presses Intel CEO on chips award after job cut plan

    Republican Senator Rick Scott on Wednesday asked Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger for more details on the company's plans to cut more than 15,000 jobs despite being set to receive nearly $20 billion in U.S. grants and loans to boost chip production. In a letter seen by Reuters, Scott questioned if the Commerce Department's planned awards had failed "to include real metrics that would protect taxpayer dollars from going to companies that could not meet high standards for U.S. manufacturing and job creation." The Commerce Department in May announced a preliminary agreement for $8.5 billion in grants and up to $11 billion in loans for Intel as well as access to a 25% investment tax credit.

  • Hyundai targets 30% rise in sales by 2030, as it doubles hybrid lineups

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it was targeting annual global sales of 5.55 million vehicles by 2030, up 30% from 2023, as it plans to double its hybrid lineup to counter a slowdown in global electric vehicle (EV) demand. Shares surged as much as 5% after the announcement, having traded flat beforehand, with analysts saying its new shareholder return policy was higher than anticipated. Hyundai said it planned to double its hybrid lineup to 14 models as it expected a surge in hybrid demand, especially in North America.

  • China is still getting its hands on US chips — and striking back too

    The US has tried to slow China's AI rollout with tough export controls, but China is managing to skirt them while making its own restrictions hurt.

  • Super Micro Stock Falls as August Selloff Steepens. A Short-Seller Report Is the Latest Bad News.

    Hindenburg Research says an investigation over the last three months found glaring accounting red flags at the server maker.

  • High Growth Tech Stocks To Watch In China August 2024

    As global markets react to anticipated rate cuts in the U.S. and economic indicators show mixed signals, investors are closely watching China's tech sector for high-growth opportunities. In this environment, identifying promising stocks involves looking at companies that demonstrate strong innovation and resilience amid fluctuating market conditions.

  • CrowdStrike puts its tab from causing a global computer outage at $60 million. It’s a fraction of the hit claimed by clients

    Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said it will give customers affected by a massive outage this year about $60 million in credits, possibly a mere fraction of the damages incurred

  • 5 People Who Make Between $500 and $10K a Month on Upwork: 5 Tips for Reaching the Same Success

    Forget what you see in the movies about unicorn startups with millions in funding from venture capital firms. Many self-employed workers start with a simple side hustle -- which can grow into a main...