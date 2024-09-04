Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin, Yukon gov't commit to culturally-inclusive education system in Dawson City

Yukon Education Minister Jeanie McLean and Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation councillor Kyrie Nagano sign a letter of agreement on education, on Friday in Dawson City, Yukon. The agreement is intended to build a more inclusive education system that reflects the unique values and culture of the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in people. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC - image credit)

The Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation (TH) and the Yukon government say they'll work together to create a more inclusive and representative education system in Dawson City, Yukon.

The two governments have signed what they're describing as a milestone agreement on education.

The agreement continues a shared commitment to the co-governance of education within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in traditional territory and represents a formal partnership between both governments. The goal is an education system that reflects the unique values and culture of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in people.

The new agreement sets out commitments on shared education priorities, which include improving education outcomes for all students, ensuring education programs fully integrate Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in culture, history, and language, and sharing decision-making responsibility.

A ceremony was held on Friday at the Robert Service School in Dawson, where Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in councillor Kyrie Nagano was joined by Yukon Education Minister Jeanie McLean to sign the letter of agreement.

"It is a recognition that as people living on Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in traditional territory, we must have sustainable education systems that reflect the knowledge and needs of our community," Nagano said. "It is a commitment to rejecting systems built by others and to build an education system for the benefit of everyone."

A large crowd gathered at the Robert Service School in Dawson City on Friday to witness the signing of the letter of agreement on education. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

McLean said the two governments will "work in partnership to improve education outcomes for all students."

"Most importantly, we will create a truly collaborative approach to education where the voices of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in citizens are heard, valued, and actioned on."

11 years to get here

In 2013, the territorial government and Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in signed an agreement to begin sharing responsibility for education in the First Nation's traditional territory.

Section 17.7 of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in self government agreement states that the First Nation and the Yukon Government shall negotiate the division and sharing of responsibility for the design, delivery and administration of programs delivered within the traditional territory.

Jody Beaumont, TH's director of education, said that under its self government agreement, the First Nation could start its own school but has instead "committed to a different path forward."

"A separate school does not fit TH's vision for education, nor Tr'ondëk's value system that focuses on relationships, reciprocity, and the care and responsibility for TH territory and everyone who chooses to live here," Beaumont said.

Beaumont said signing the letter of agreement doesn't mean that all of the work is done. Now both governments have started work to enhance and expand the delivery of Hän language, culture, and heritage education programs in the TH traditional territory.