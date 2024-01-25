Tracee Ellis Ross to host 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

The Black-ish star will helm the annual ceremony, which honours groundbreaking and game-changing women in the music industry. "I'm hosting the @billboard women in music awards on march 6!" Tracee, the daughter of Motown legend Diana Ross, has plenty of experience hosting awards shows she has previously emceed both the BET Awards and American Music Awards twice. The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards will be on Wednesday 6 March. During the ceremony, pop singer Kylie Minogue will be presented with the Icon Award and country singer Maren Morris will be honoured with the Visionary Award…