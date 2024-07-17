Traces of cyanide found on teacups in Grand Hyatt hotel where six tourists died, say Thai police

People walk past the main entrance of the Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel in Bangkok on July 17, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Police in Thailand have found traces of cyanide on teacups in a room where six foreign nationals were found dead in a luxury hotel in central Bangkok.

The bodies of at least two Vietnamese-Americans and four Vietnamese nationals were found on Tuesday in the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, police said.

The US’s FBI has joined the Thai police in investigating the deaths at the hotel, which was considered a popular place to stay for foreign tourists.

The dead were aged between 37 and 56, according to Noppasin Punsawat, Bangkok’s deputy police chief. They were three men and three women.

Members of the media look at images of drinks left in the room where six people were found dead the day before allegedly due to poisoning (AFP via Getty Images)

The forensic department said on Wednesday that traces of cyanide were found on cups and thermoses in the suite of the hotel where the bodies were discovered. Confirmation of cause of death will only be provided following an autopsy on Thursday, however.

The Thai government said prime minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered all agencies involved to take urgent action, as the country seeks to avoid any further impact on the wider tourism industry. It said the Vietnamese and United States embassies had been contacted over the deaths.

More follows