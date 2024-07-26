Tracie Ann Brennan Dies: Executive Vice President at Al Roker Entertainment Was 64

Tracie Ann Brennan, an EVP at Al Roker Entertainment for 18 years, died July 20, 2024, from ALS at Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. She was 64.

Brennan was born in Camden, New Jersey, and had a distinguished career in television, culminating in her role at Al Roker Entertainment. Her notable projects included the Coast Guard: Alaska series, Last Chance Highway, the NY-Emmy-nominated Side-By-Side for Northwell Health, and upcoming PBS Kids show Weather Hunters.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of Tracie’s passing,” said Roker. “For 20 years, she was the heart and soul of our company, a brilliant creative mind, and a cherished friend.”

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy, and children Brennan and Sofia. In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS United are appreciated.

