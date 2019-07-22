Tracing Selena Gomez’s Beauty Evolution From Disney Star to Brunette Bombshell

Story continues

While she may have begun her career alongside a plush purple dinosaur on the hit children's show Barney & Friends at just 10 years old, Selena Gomez is all grown up. Turning 27 today, the brunette beauty has evolved from fresh-faced child star to scene-stealing red carpet knockout, all while releasing a pair of hit albums (with one on the way), honing her acting chops—and working her way through a lineup of swingy, signature hair looks.

As the quirky, curly haired Alex on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place circa 2008, Gomez showed early chameleonic tendencies with a set of bangs and the occasional poker-straight take on her raven lengths or a raked back bun for an outing with on-again, off-again flame, Justin Bieber. A plunging decolletage, artfully disheveled braid, and Bordeaux lips signaled a shift toward a more mature style in 2013, followed by sophisticated ponytails and played down—yet polished—nude makeup.

As her fashion evolved with a series of straight-off-the-runway looks in 2016, courtesy of Louis Vuitton, Coach, and Fenty, so, too, did her distinctive beauty. In 2017, the Texas-born beauty picked up the shears, trading in her elbow-grazing waves for a statement bob that was equal parts fresh and directional, and played with a memorable pop of orange eyeshadow matched to a sherbet-hued dress for an outing.

Gomez's most shocking transformation, however, came later that year, when she stepped onto the carpet at the American Music Awards rocking a radical peroxide dye job that recast her as 90s rock chic with cool girl attitude to spare. And to further cement her hair chameleon status, Gomez debuted a pair of wispy long bangs front row at New York Fashion Week last winter, followed by a series of neck-revealing, warm weather-approved cuts, proof that a few stealth inches can make all the difference.

Here, in honor of her birthday, a look back at Gomez's beauty evolution over the years.

