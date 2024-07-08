Track tornado warnings across Texas as Hurricane Beryl remnants spawn severe weather

Tornado watches and warnings have been set across southeast Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl continue to unleash severe weather.

Beryl, which returned to hurricane status Monday morning before making landfall and returning to 'tropical storm' status, brought heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 84 mph. Along with flash flooding and tornado threats, the National Hurricane Center said deadly hazards also include "downed power lines and carbon monoxide poisoning from improper generator use."

The "life-threatening storm surge" has killed at least two people, prompted rescue operations, disrupted hundreds of flights and left more than 2.5 million Texans without power.

The service also confirmed a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" near Benton, Louisiana and said thunderstorms capable of producing other tornadoes were possible in the across southeastern Webster, southwestern Claiborne and north central Bienville Parishes.

The impact of Beryl will head through the Mid-South into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center, before bringing the threat of damaging gusts or tornadoes to northern Pennsylvania and southern New York by Wednesday.

Texas tornado warnings

The National Weather Service has placed tornado warnings for the following Texas cities until 5:00 PM CDT

Daingerfield (Morris County)

Hughes Springs (Cass and Morris counties)

Naples (Morris County)

Contributing: Saman Shafiq, Doyle Rice, USA TODAY; Robbie Farias, Austin American-Statesman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Track tropical storm Beryl tornadoes in Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas