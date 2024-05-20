‘Tracker’ Season 1 Finale Dominates Sunday Night With 7.4 Million Viewers

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Tracker” closed out its freshman season with a bang.

The Season 1 finale of “Tracker,” which stars Justin Hartley as survivalist Colter Shaw, brought in 7.36 million viewers, marking Sunday night’s most-watched broadcast program, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day Fast National data.

While the finale was unsurprisingly down significantly from the whopping 18.4 million viewers who tuned in to the post-Super-Bowl series premiere in February, viewership for the finale was up 3% from its post-Super Bowl average and grew 5% from last week.

The “Tracker” finale, alongside finales for “CSI: Vegas” and “The Equalizer,” boosted CBS to become Sunday primetime’s most-watched network with an average 6.39 million viewers, up 32% from ABC’s average Sunday night viewership of 4.84 million.

