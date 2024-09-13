Tracker Season 2 Trailer Features Two Big Returns, Including Jensen Ackles as Colter’s Brother Russell — Watch

Consider this first look at Tracker Season 2 a reward for your patience.

It has been four long months since the Justin Hartley drama delivered its Season 1 finale — and on Friday, CBS released a trailer for the breakout hit’s highly anticipated return. In addition to Justin Hartley, who reprises his role as “America’s #1 New Hero” Colter Shaw, we also get glimpses of returning guest stars Jensen Ackles (as Colter’s brother Russell) and Sofia Pernas (as fellow reward seeker Billie Matalon).

As TVLine exclusively reported, Robin Weigert, who co-starred as Teddi Bruin in Season 1, will not return as a series regular for Season 2. Despite her absence, Abby McEnany, who plays Teddi’s wife (and Colter’s fellow handler) Velma, will be back — and the premiere synopsis reveals what she’ll be up to now that she’s no longer working with her significant other:

While investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter makes a shocking discovery about the mother’s past that leads him into the world of organized crime. Also, Reenie opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma’s help in setting up shop. Season 2, Episode 1: “Out of the Past”

Tracker, based on the best-selling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, stars This Is Us vet Hartley as the aforementioned Colter Shaw, “a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries,” according to the official logline.

Each week in Season 1, handlers Teddi and Velma helped Colter track down cases; computer whiz Bobby (Eric Graise) offered remote tech support; and good friend/personal attorney Reenie (Fiona Rene) flew out to assist whenever Colter ran up against the law.

In his spare time, Colter contended with a fractured family — and a potential conspiracy involving his late father. Season 1 guest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Wendy Crewson and Ackles — who appeared as the Colter’s sister Dory, his mother Mary and the aforementioned Russell — all are due back in Season 2.

Tracker Season 2 premieres Sunday, Oct. 13, at a new time — 8/7c on CBS. Check out TVLine’s Fall TV Preview for exclusive scoop on its sophomore run, then hit the comments with your reactions to the trailer.

Best of TVLine

