Tracking a cold front that could bring showers and possible storms on Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Devon Lucie steps us through the Thanksgiving Day forecast timing the arrival of a cold front, when and where rain will be in relation to where you are, how temperatures are affected. what the risk for strong, possibly severe storms will be and what impacts they could bring, then breaking down the day's forecast along with the Tulane football game outlook, then shows you how much colder it will get through the rest of the holiday weekend highlighting the coldest times and when some of our first "cold alerts" of the season are likeliest, then finishes with your seven day forecast.