Tracking Debby: 5 a.m. model

Latest Stories
- CBC
Surge of water from B.C. landslide dam breach fills Fraser River
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
- The Weather Network
Massive hail strikes southern Alberta Monday, causes major damage
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
- CBC
Water begins spilling over landslide damming Chilcotin River
The province of British Columbia issued an emergency alert Monday morning after water began spilling over the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre told CBC News that water began moving over the dam around 9 a.m. PT. The province's emergency alert, sent at at 10:35 a.m. PT, urged residents anywhere along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere along the banks of the Fraser
- USA TODAY
Hurricane forecasters eye tropical system that's moving across Caribbean
Just as Debby continues to pound the Southeast with rain and wind, forecasters were also keeping an eye on another developing tropical system.
- Storyful
Severe Storm Blankets Parts of Calgary in Hail
Hail battered homes and damaged cars as a severe thunderstorm hit Southern Alberta on Monday, August 5.This footage, filmed by Ekrem Sahin, shows hail blanketing a residential street in Calgary.An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued shortly before 8pm and Environment Canada warned the “very dangerous” line of thunderstorms would be capable of producing baseball-sized hail. Credit: Ekrem Sahin via Storyful
- Futurism
Major Earth Systems on Track for Collapse, Scientists Find
Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]
- The Weather Network - Video
Powerful hailstorm damages cars and homes in Calgary area
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more from Calgary, Alberta.
- CBC
Damage from storm to be determined as hail tears through parts of southern Alberta
There will be some assessment of the damage on Tuesday morning from a storm that brought intense hail and rainfall through Calgary and other parts of the province on Monday evening.One of the storms that developed northwest of Calgary became very intense very quickly, said Heather Pimiskern, a meterologist with Environment Canada."Some of them moved in from B.C., and what that meant was, as it entered into Alberta, the atmospheric conditions were primed for storms to become severe in nature," sh
- CBC
Have you spotted this plant in Windsor? It's invasive — and the city is trying to reduce its impact
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt
- The Weather Network
Debby weakens to a tropical storm after Florida landfall as hurricane
Although Debby has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning, it is still expected to cause major flooding over the southeastern United states during the next few days.
- Hilton Head Island Packet
McMaster gives damage assessment after Tropical Storm Debby swamps South Carolina
Tropical Storm Debby has dumped inches of rainfall along the South Carolina along with a tornado. Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update on the damage.
- Bradenton Herald
How much rain did Hurricane Debby drop in Manatee County? Storm set a new record
The storm, which later strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, flooded areas of Manatee County.
- The Canadian Press
Picturesque glacier releases water down a river in Alaska. More than 100 homes are damaged
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
- The Weather Network - Video
Prairie Thunderstorm Risk
Severe thunderstorms may develop across Southern AB, SK, and MB this afternoon and evening. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
- The Canadian Press
India has pushed hard for solar. But as its billions demand more power, coal always gets the call
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the midst of a monthslong reelection campaign this April when he took to social media to trumpet a “remarkable feat!” and a “historic milestone” for his country: crossing 1 billion metric tons of coal and lignite production. It was proof, Modi said, of India's “commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector.”
- CBC
Edmonton Heritage Festival, Big Valley Jamboree cancelled after thunderstorm
The third and final day of the Edmonton Heritage Festival is cancelled after heavy rain damaged some of the pavilion tents in Borden Park overnight.The festival announced the closure Monday morning, saying damage to electrical, propane and water infrastructure means it isn't safe for attendees.A thunderstorm dumped rain across Edmonton for about six hours late Sunday and early Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. In total, up to 28 millimetres of rain fell — and after a ho
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
UPDATE: Heat advisory issued for North Texas for Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NWS
Get the latest information on the current heat advisory with our updates
- ABC News Videos
Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina under state of emergency
FEMA Deputy Regional Administrator Robert Ashe discusses the biggest concerns regarding Hurricane Debby and how residents of the affected areas should prepare in the coming days.
- The Canadian Press
Trudeau meets officials, evacuees following Jasper wildfire
HINTON, Alta. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Hinton, Alta., to get a briefing on the status of the Jasper wildfire, as well as meet with the province's premier and evacuees who fled the blaze that destroyed a third of the town.
- Canadian Press Videos
Chief says he's ‘relieved’ B.C. landslide has broken as worries now turn to salmon
The immediate danger from a landslide that blocked B.C.'s Chilcotin River is receding, but concern now turns to the impact on critical salmon runs. Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tsilhqot'in National Government wants immediate restrictions on salmon fishing, saying the Fisheries Department isn’t doing enough to protect the fish. (Aug. 6, 2024)