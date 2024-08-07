Tracking Debby: 5 a.m. model

WYFF - Greenville Videos

Tracking Debby: 5 a.m. model

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Surge of water from B.C. landslide dam breach fills Fraser River

    One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf

  • Massive hail strikes southern Alberta Monday, causes major damage

    Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.

  • Water begins spilling over landslide damming Chilcotin River

    The province of British Columbia issued an emergency alert Monday morning after water began spilling over the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre told CBC News that water began moving over the dam around 9 a.m. PT. The province's emergency alert, sent at at 10:35 a.m. PT, urged residents anywhere along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere along the banks of the Fraser

  • Hurricane forecasters eye tropical system that's moving across Caribbean

    Just as Debby continues to pound the Southeast with rain and wind, forecasters were also keeping an eye on another developing tropical system.

  • Severe Storm Blankets Parts of Calgary in Hail

    Hail battered homes and damaged cars as a severe thunderstorm hit Southern Alberta on Monday, August 5.This footage, filmed by Ekrem Sahin, shows hail blanketing a residential street in Calgary.An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued shortly before 8pm and Environment Canada warned the “very dangerous” line of thunderstorms would be capable of producing baseball-sized hail. Credit: Ekrem Sahin via Storyful

  • Major Earth Systems on Track for Collapse, Scientists Find

    Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]

  • Powerful hailstorm damages cars and homes in Calgary area

    The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more from Calgary, Alberta.

  • Damage from storm to be determined as hail tears through parts of southern Alberta

    There will be some assessment of the damage on Tuesday morning from a storm that brought intense hail and rainfall through Calgary and other parts of the province on Monday evening.One of the storms that developed northwest of Calgary became very intense very quickly, said Heather Pimiskern, a meterologist with Environment Canada."Some of them moved in from B.C., and what that meant was, as it entered into Alberta, the atmospheric conditions were primed for storms to become severe in nature," sh

  • Have you spotted this plant in Windsor? It's invasive — and the city is trying to reduce its impact

    The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt

  • Debby weakens to a tropical storm after Florida landfall as hurricane

    Although Debby has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning, it is still expected to cause major flooding over the southeastern United states during the next few days.

  • McMaster gives damage assessment after Tropical Storm Debby swamps South Carolina

    Tropical Storm Debby has dumped inches of rainfall along the South Carolina along with a tornado. Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update on the damage.

  • How much rain did Hurricane Debby drop in Manatee County? Storm set a new record

    The storm, which later strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, flooded areas of Manatee County.

  • Picturesque glacier releases water down a river in Alaska. More than 100 homes are damaged

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.

  • Prairie Thunderstorm Risk

    Severe thunderstorms may develop across Southern AB, SK, and MB this afternoon and evening. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.

  • India has pushed hard for solar. But as its billions demand more power, coal always gets the call

    BENGALURU, India (AP) — India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the midst of a monthslong reelection campaign this April when he took to social media to trumpet a “remarkable feat!” and a “historic milestone” for his country: crossing 1 billion metric tons of coal and lignite production. It was proof, Modi said, of India's “commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector.”

  • Edmonton Heritage Festival, Big Valley Jamboree cancelled after thunderstorm

    The third and final day of the Edmonton Heritage Festival is cancelled after heavy rain damaged some of the pavilion tents in Borden Park overnight.The festival announced the closure Monday morning, saying damage to electrical, propane and water infrastructure means it isn't safe for attendees.A thunderstorm dumped rain across Edmonton for about six hours late Sunday and early Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. In total, up to 28 millimetres of rain fell — and after a ho

  • UPDATE: Heat advisory issued for North Texas for Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NWS

    Get the latest information on the current heat advisory with our updates

  • Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina under state of emergency

    FEMA Deputy Regional Administrator Robert Ashe discusses the biggest concerns regarding Hurricane Debby and how residents of the affected areas should prepare in the coming days.

  • Trudeau meets officials, evacuees following Jasper wildfire

    HINTON, Alta. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Hinton, Alta., to get a briefing on the status of the Jasper wildfire, as well as meet with the province's premier and evacuees who fled the blaze that destroyed a third of the town.

  • Chief says he's ‘relieved’ B.C. landslide has broken as worries now turn to salmon

    The immediate danger from a landslide that blocked B.C.'s Chilcotin River is receding, but concern now turns to the impact on critical salmon runs. Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tsilhqot'in National Government wants immediate restrictions on salmon fishing, saying the Fisheries Department isn’t doing enough to protect the fish. (Aug. 6, 2024)