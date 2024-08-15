Tracking Ernesto, storms tonight, storms tomorrow, and how storms affect our temperatures

Meteorologist Devon Lucie hast the latest on Hurricane Ernesto with the latest stats and track, then checks on what's expected in the rest of the Atlantic, Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico, then tracks the storms out this evening while tracking and timing the next round of likeliest storms on Thursday showing us what impact that will have on air quality and temperatures, how much longer the dangerous heat will last, and a look at the weekend and a peek into next week.