Tracking fog and timing out next chance of rain
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows where to plan for fog and when the next round of rain and snow arrives this week.
Alison Joslyn was biking through the Everglades when she saw a unique sight: an alligator eating a dead python. Florida's internet cheered.
Neil's antics are being documented in an Instagram account with more than 63,000 followers awarding him social media celebrity status.
A strong El Niño is responsible for a remarkably warm December across most of Canada this year
One of the wind turbines in Hermanville, P.E.I., had two of its blades completely torn off as powerful winds raged across the province this week.The tower of the turbine known as Tower 9 is also damaged, and staff with the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action are investigating."Nordex has secured the area and there is no risk to the public," a spokesperson told CBC News on Friday. "The full extent of the damages to the turbine aren't known as this time."The department says the tu
Southern Ontario is on alert a wintery mix threatens to create treacherous travel conditions in the region. Stay informed and prepared with the latest updates from Meteorologist Rhythm Reet at The Weather Network, as she breaks down the potential impacts of this weather.
Researchers spent months combing through evidence to classify Canada’s first fire-generated tornado back in August
A tenacious Vancouver Island marmot's long-distance quest for love may help explain how the endangered animals are bouncing back from near extinction. Adam Taylor, executive director of the Marmot Recovery Foundation in Nanaimo, B.C., said Camas the marmot wandered for 35 kilometres over mountains and down valleys looking for a mate. "There are not many marmots. It's a pretty small community. So, finding a partner can be a challenge. He's really kind of gone the whole nine yards to track somebod
Not content to stand pat as Canada's largest producer of electricity, Hydro-Québec is working on a plan to produce even more energy at the same it weans itself off fossil fuels.On Nov. 2, the public power utility in Canada's second-most-populous province unveiled a $185-billion plan to build at least one more hydroelectric dam, hook up its power grid to new wind and solar farms and build 5,000 kilometres of new transmission lines to ensure this new electricity can actually reach consumers and st
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lightning crackled offshore as a blustery Pacific storm crossed the San Diego coast and pushed eastward through desert areas into Arizona early Friday after flooding communities northwest of Los Angeles. As millions scrambled to finish holiday shopping or headed out onto highways, a swath of Southern California remained under a flood watch due to possible periods of more rain, but forecasters said there was much less storminess and the holiday weekend would be dry. After slowl
The occupants were two males, a 16-year-old and a 21-year-old from Maryland, officials said.
Bite marks have revealed the likely culprit in an endangered fin whale's death earlier this month.
Start your day with the latest weather news – A far-reaching storm will bring a variety of impactful weather to the central part of the country through the Christmas weekend.
HALIFAX — Utility crews in rural New Brunswick raced on Friday to restore power to thousands of customers before Christmas, following a damaging windstorm earlier this week that knocked out electricity to more than 100,000 homes and businesses. More than 10,000 customers were still without power in the afternoon, mostly in the Carleton, Charlotte southwest and central York Sunbury areas, according to the NB Power outage map. Utility spokeswoman Dominique Couture said 340 crews were in the field
Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies and agents with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the giant gator from a shopping mall property and brought the “massive guy to safer waterways." (LCO via Facebook)
High snow potential for Christmas morning and day: Saturday, December 23rd
There will be no white Christmas for the Lowcountry, but the area is in for a different kind of weather event.
The nation's weather forecaster on Sunday issued heatwave alerts for the western state, the neighbouring Northern Territory and the eastern Queensland state, warning temperatures in some regions could hit around 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). In Perth, the capital of Western Australia, the nation's largest state, a maximum temperature of 35 C (95 F) was forecast for Sunday, more than five degrees above the December mean, forecaster data showed. Australia's east was this month scorched due to El Nino, a climate pattern in which unusually warm Pacific Ocean temperatures cause heatwaves, cyclones, droughts and wildfires.
FREDERICTON — More than 2,700 New Brunswickers are still without power on Christmas Eve, almost a week after a wind storm tore through the province. In a Sunday morning post on X, formerly Twitter, NB Power says its crews are prepared for another busy day working to restore power around the St. Stephen and Fredericton areas. As of around 11 a.m. today, NB Power’s outage website shows 450 active outages impacting 2,736 customers, most of which are in Fredericton and the southwestern corner of the
Edmontonians dreaming of a white Christmas will have to keep dreaming.The holiday weather in the capital city this year will be decidedly brown and balmy.Environment Canada meteorologist Alysa Pederson said people expecting a fresh dusting of the white stuff in time for Christmas morning will be disappointed. No precipitation is expected to fall in the Edmonton region in the coming days and with unseasonably mild temperatures expected to stick around, any skiff of snow still lingering in the cit
Neebing, Ont. — Homeowners outside Thunder Bay who have been struggling with dry wells this fall during drought-like conditions may not see any relief in the early part of the new year. Environment Canada says the first few weeks of January are likely to be "drier than normal," a continuation of an arid trend that's seen the city and rural area receive little rain or snow since August. Anyone who has a new snowmobile for Christmas "will have to travel a bit" to try it out, meteorologist Trudy Ki