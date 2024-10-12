Tracking a great stretch, with an actual cold front heading our way!
First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris has your full weekend forecast, and the first hints of actual fall moving our way!
First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris has your full weekend forecast, and the first hints of actual fall moving our way!
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to name three virtues that her opponent in next month's election, Donald Trump, possesses — but was unable to come up with even one.
Gisèle Pelicot briefly exited the courtroom as one of her alleged abusers testified
“That’s what I want to do when I grow up!” the 11-year-old reportedly said while in Norfolk with mom Kate Middleton
The former president joked about his successor as he spoke about the cost of child care.
Millions of people have been watching a mom who defied evacuation orders to show off a “Milton-proof” concrete mansion her husband built to withstand the hurricane.Posting under the name Kricketfelt on TikTok, the Florida mom kept followers updated through the night until her power was knocked out.The mother-of-three hunkered down in Tampa with her husband and their Rottweiler named Zeus and filmed as the hurricane hit.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandal
Donald Trump, while giving a speech Friday in Colorado during which he used teleprompters, falsely claimed that he doesn’t use them.Not only that, but the chronically truth-averse candidate repeated a debunked assertion on the same topic: that Vice President Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her Univision town hall the day prior.“Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town—you don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period,
One of the suspect's daughters escaped their home and reported him to police, per local authorities
Donald Trump on Thursday addressed business leaders in Detroit, where he insulted their city and big companies.“You want to know the truth?” Trump told members of the Detroit Economic Club as he painted a picture of what his opponent would do to America. “It’ll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”Audience members clapped when Trump said he wouldn’t allow Kamala Harris to make the rest of the country
Many people say that Trump is a horrible person and a serial liar, but that he was a good president. Here are the facts. | Opinion
Neil Cavuto declared that the false FEMA claims pushed by the GOP nominee "cannot be tolerated."
Former President Obama on Thursday night did what many Democrats had been craving. He said the quiet part out loud. For days, Democrats have been worried about a lack of enthusiasm among segments of their base. So when Obama made an unannounced campaign stop at a field office in Pittsburgh, he used the opportunity — with television…
The British singer shared a mirror selfie on Instagram championing two major 2024 trends - see photos
When a National Geographic documentary team discovered a boot and sock sticking out of a melting glacier on Mount Everest in September, they almost immediately recognized its significance as a clue to a century-old mystery.
Donald Trump’s campaign reportedly wants the GOP candidate to travel in military aircraft and vehicles during the final weeks leading up to the election.He also wants expanded flight restrictions over his residences and rallies, as well as bulletproof glass to be installed ahead of campaign events in battleground states, according to The Washington Post.The requests for such extraordinary and unprecedented measures, first reported by The New York Times, come after the campaign was briefed on Ira
Miley Cyrus shared photos on IG of her new Dolce & Gabbana eyewear campaign where she poses in sheer black lace lingerie and hold-ups in the back seat of a car.
The late night host said that Trump is now a “founding farter” of the United States.
Whoopi Goldberg had some harsh words for Donald Trump on Thursday after he spent the past 24 hours ranting and raving about The View’s recent sit-down with Kamala Harris.“I have always been filthy,” Goldberg fired back at Trump, who complained at a rally that her “mouth was was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, [that] half the place left” a gig he’d hired her for. “And you knew that when you hired me,” Goldberg continued. “You hired me four times!” she quipped. “And you didn’t know
Kamala Harris on Saturday plans to release a medical report that her campaign says concludes she “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.” Democratic campaign operatives hope that the release of the vice president’s health information will focus more attention on Donald Trump’s age and raise doubts about his physical health and mental acuity.The surprise power play comes just 24 days before Americans will choose their next presi
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
"I dated one for six years. The constant competition killed it for me."