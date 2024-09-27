Tracking Helene: Storm now a tropical storm over US Southeast
Helene continues to weaken as it moves over land.
Helene continues to weaken as it moves over land.
Tropical storm Isaac is expected to grow into a hurricane by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday night, as the storm was generating swells affecting the coast of Bermuda.
Hurricane Helene could bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge, with officials warning to heed evacuation orders as this is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas
Hurricane Helene continues to rapidly strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its landfall in Florida, watch live cameras in storm's path.
More than 7 feet of storm surge recorded on west coast.
(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least six people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Girls School Borrows $106 MillionWhy Turning
UPDATED, 5.45 AM PT: At least five people have died as a result of severe weather conditions as Category 4 Hurricane Helene slammed into the U.S. southeastern coast overnight, with winds gusting at 140 mph at its height. One person has died in Florida, there have been three confirmed deaths in Georgia and a fifth …
There were reports of shaking in Victoria and Vancouver, as a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit early Thursday morning
Trump infamously took a Sharpie to a federal hurricane projection. Project 2025 would wield an ax.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.
Hurricane Helene battered Florida as a Cat 4 storm before moving north into Georgia, NC, SC and Tennessee
A hurricane's category describes potential wind damage but does not describe other deadly hurricane hazards such as storm surge.
Hurricane Helene continues to strengthen as it nears The Big Bend of Florida with landfall estimated around 10pm local time as a destructive category 4 hurricane. This is an extreme and life-threatening situation with unavoidable impacts. Meteorologist Laura Power has everything you need to know.
If you were woken up by a tremor in the night, you're not alone. A small earthquake struck near Victoria a little after 4 a.m.
Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby shot this video of a storm surge that washed away nearby mobile homes in Steinhatchee, Florida. Rigsby was riding out the storm in a house nearby. Speaking to CNN, he said several of the homes floated away and “crashed into each other.”
Hurricane Helene is now forecast to reach catastrophic Category 4 strength by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center says, with storm surge potentially climbing to 20 feet along some parts of the coast.
MIAMI (AP) — Isaac strengthened Friday into a hurricane in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and could cause dangerous waves in the Azores while Tropical Storm Joyce formed and wasn't threatening land, forecasters said.
Cows are not known to have seafood in their diet, but a team of federal scientists in Nova Scotia started introducing some to seaweed in hopes it could help in the fight against climate change.The focus? The cattle's burps. The Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada project involved feeding 16 cows varying amounts of seaweed at a research farm in Nappan, N.S. It found that by replacing only one percent of the cows' regular feed with kelp, researchers discovered that it reduced the methane emissions fr
From car accidents to rehabilitation, these big cats are finding their way to care facilities and back to the wild.
Environment Canada ended a severe thunderstorm watch it had issued earlier in the day for Georgian Bay northeast to the Ottawa River on Wednesday afternoon.The alert included the risk of a tornado, large hail and heavy rain.The agency first issued the watch at around 12:10 p.m. By 9:40 p.m., the watch was ended.Earlier in the day, forecasters said the storm could hit the area, which includes western Renfrew County and Algonquin Park, in the afternoon or early evening."Despite it being early Autu
Yellow weather warnings are in place for Thursday and Friday, with more flooding possible.