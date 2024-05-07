Tracking latest severe storm potential
Tracking latest severe storm potential
Stay alert: The chance for severe thunderstorms spans parts of southern Ontario Tuesday, with the risk for large hail and strong winds on the table for some
Nearly a month's worth of rainfall will wash across parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan early this week as a potent low-pressure system treks through, helping to ease the wildfire risk and drought conditions
Car hit barriers and plunged into woods next to highway in Massachusetts
Southern Ontario could see a heightened risk of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, continuing into the evening and overnight. Large hail will be the main threat along with the potential for rotating storms. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Get ready for several days of heavy rain and gusty winds that may lead to localized flooding, isolated power outages, and slow travel
“I was super excited when I found it... I immediately recognized what it was, and we celebrated our find!”
Critics say the practice is cruel and unnecessary, though defenders claim it is an integral part of island life and resist what they see as meddling by outsiders.
The animal is the largest, and one of the loudest, on the planet.
The climate ‘flickered’ between wet and dry, before finally drying out for good.
The animal’s appearance “indicates a long-term underlying condition,” experts said.
In a vast quarry on New Brunswick's north shore, Réjean Carrier looks up at towering walls of ashen-grey rock, cut deep into the landscape. "We have this presence of volcanic ashes in a zone around Dalhousie," he explains in French, pointing out a rock called pozzolan. "It will bring good jobs to the area."Carrier, president of Quebec-based Carboniq Inc., hopes to turn an existing quarry into an open mine to extract the material as a low-carbon alternative for the cement industry.His vision is t
Dogs get served, why not alligators?
A group of experts that advises city council on Edmonton's climate change plans is raising concerns about turning to hydrogen to reduce the city's carbon emissions.The co-chairs of Edmonton's energy transition climate resilience committee say hydrogen is increasingly being presented as a path to meeting the city's emissions reduction targets. But when it comes to hydrogen produced from natural gas, they told council members in a recent letter that they don't see evidence it will help Edmonton de
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Remote First Nations are often the first in Saskatchewan to feel the effect and deal with the danger of wildfires. Now, they’re using whatever they have to prepare for a potentially devastating fire season.
A late season storm dumped nearly 2 feet of snow on some regions of Northern California over the weekend, breaking a daily seasonal snowfall record for the Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.
An exceptionally active tornado season across the United States continues on Monday as widespread storms are expected across the Plains
There's no guarantee of safety during a tornado, but the National Weather Service says there are ways to protect yourself.
Temperatures in the UK could reach around 23C this week as forecasters predict a brighter week ahead. Sunny spells will develop across the day for many parts of the UK on Tuesday. Once the showers from the bank holiday weekend ease it is likely to remain dry in most areas away from Scotland and northern England.
The white whale is illusive no more. Frosty the killer whale made a rare appearance off the coast of California.