Tracking light rain, milder days, then Weather Alert Days for possible wintry weather
Meteorologist Devon Lucie tracks and times when and where light rain is likeliest Wednesday into Thursday, then shows you how much warmer we'll get to round out the week, then walks us through the next arctic blast, when it arrives, how cold you'll get, then how it could interact with possible precipitation and runs us through what we know right now and what is still in question, then finishes with your seven day forecast.