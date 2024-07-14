Tracking line of gusty storms

Latest Stories
Severe storms target Ontario Sunday, hail and flooding possible
Parts of northeastern and southern Ontario are at risk of seeing thunderstorms develop Sunday afternoon
- The Canadian Press
B.C. wildfire crews battle blaze in ancient forest park with 1,000-year-old trees
British Columbia's wildfire service says crews are battling a 10-hectare blaze in a park that protects a portion of what the province calls the "only inland temperate rainforest in the world," with trees 1,000 years old.
- Global News
Seismic activity heating up in B.C.
Over 10 earthquakes have been detected off the coast of B.C. since the beginning of July, including a 6.4 magnitude quake on Thursday morning just southwest of Port Alice, with more on the recent seismic activity in B.C. is Dr. Michael Bostock, seismologist at UBC.
- CNN
Rising seas wiped out an entire US species for the first time. Scientists say it’s a sign of things to come
The species’ population collapsed at an alarming rate over the last 10 years, starved by a salty sea swallowing its homeland in the Florida Keys.
- The Canadian Press
After second summer of fatal flooding, some say Nova Scotia is still not prepared
WOLFVILLE, N.S. — The second bout of deadly flooding in as many years has some Nova Scotia residents and municipal leaders saying it's time for the provincial government to accept that extreme weather is the new normal and make sure people have the tools they need to stay safe.
- USA TODAY
Cruise lines and ports are banking on shore power. What does that mean?
Shore power has become a major focus of the cruise industry’s sustainability efforts. Here's how it works.
- The Canadian Press
375-pound loggerhead sea turtle returns to Atlantic Ocean after 3 months of rehab in Florida
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 375-pound (170-kilogram) sea turtle has been released back into the Atlantic Ocean after three months of rehabilitation in Florida.
- CBC
Sunday heat warning issued for Ottawa, other parts of eastern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning people about scorching temperatures expected to hit Ottawa and other parts of eastern Ontario on Sunday. According to a warning issued Saturday evening, a heat event including forecasted humidex values near 40 C is expected to begin on Sunday and might persist into Tuesday.Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to be 29 C to 31 C without the humidex factor. "There will be little relief at night as minimum temperatures are expected to be near 20 C," the weather ag
- GOBankingRates
6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
- State College Centre Daily Times
New electric vehicle fee coming to Pennsylvania next year. Here’s what to know
According to a fiscal note prepared by the House Appropriations Committee, the new electric vehicle fee will generate $16.1 million in 2025 and as much as $28.8 million by 2030.
- CNN
Las Vegas sees record-breaking 7 consecutive days of scorching temperatures 115 degrees or higher
Las Vegas is sizzling under a prolonged heat wave that has delivered a record-breaking seven consecutive days of temperatures 115 degrees or higher.
- The Weather Network
Conducive conditions for severe storms remain at play on the Prairies
Another round of storms could fire up again on Saturday on parts of the Prairies, with the risk for severe weather focused in on parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario
- CNN
Malayan tiger teeters on ‘brink of extinction’ as spate of deaths sparks alarm
A recent spate of alarming deaths has heightened fears for the Malayan tiger, wildlife authorities and conservationists say, with some calling the threat to Malaysia’s emblematic animal a “national emergency.”
- The Weather Network
Western heat wave to impact parts of Ontario with smoky skies
A weakening ridge and persistent trough over Hudson Bay will allow upper-level smoke to enter the atmosphere above southern Ontario this weekend.
- USA TODAY
Video: Baby red panda is thriving in New York despite being abandoned by mother
Raji the red panda gave birth to the baby on June 27 at the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester. While Raji initially nursed the cub, her motherly ways didn't last long.
- Canadian Press Videos
Vermont floods raise concerns about nation’s aging dams
The challenge facing aging dams in Vermont is playing out across the country as more dams overtop or fail during heavy rains. At least 4,000 dams in the U.S. are in poor condition and could kill people. (AP Video/Ted Shaffrey)
- Fox Weather
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Some of nation’s largest cities face flood threat
Start your day with the latest weather news. Heavy rain remains a problem along a heavily populated stretch of the Interstate 95 corridor Saturday.
- RFI
Climate impact on French prisons leaves inmates serving 'double sentence'
Inmates in French prisons are especially exposed to climate change and other environmental threats, according to a new report that analysed the risks in nearly 200 penal institutions across France. Dangers such as extreme heat, flooding and pollution constitute a "double sentence" for prisoners in France, says the environmental NGO Notre Affaire à Tous ("Everyone's Business").A report released this week warns that all of France's 188 prisons, detention centres and other penal institutions are at
- Robb Report
After Burning Down in a Wildfire, This Napa Winery Was Rebuilt to Withstand Natural Disasters
Inside the reborn Signorello Estate.
- BBC
Bear rescued from Ukraine dies in West Lothian zoo
The 12-year-old bear had been rehomed at the zoo in January after being rescued from a zoo that was shelled by the Russians.