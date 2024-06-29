Tracking line of severe storms

Latest Stories
- CNN
Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, is rapidly approaching the Caribbean
Beryl is the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts, according to a 5 p.m. EST update from the National Hurricane Center.
- The Weather Network
Renewed storm risk as steady rain pushes into Ontario on Saturday
Expect a soggy start to the long holiday weekend as heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms sweep into Ontario
- HuffPost
Trump Did Say 1 True Thing At The Presidential Debate
The former president spoke about one simple, "immaculate" truth about his first term in the White House.
- The Weather Network
Severe storm threat may dampen some long weekend plans in Ontario
The summer heat hits the pause button in southern Ontario this Canada Day long weekend, but unfortunately, the rain and thunderstorm chances do not. It's a weekend you'll want to pay close attention to if you're planning any outdoor activities
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storms threaten the Prairies with heavy rain and strong winds
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on where the storms are impacting the Prairies head of the long weekend.
- The Weather Network
Chance for severe storms and heavy rain in Ontario to kick off long weekend
The start to the Canada Day long weekend won't be to the liking of Ontarians wanting to head outdoors, with a bout of steady rainfall and the risk of thunderstorms pushing through on Saturday.
- CNN
Heat waves in Europe are getting more dangerous. Here’s what that means for travelers
Growing up in Texas, Mary Beth Walsh thought she was accustomed to high temperatures. Her hometown of Dallas, which is currently being blasted by unrelenting heat, frequently experiences heat waves.
- CBC
Quebec farmers say they're facing a cutworm infestation like they've never seen
An unusual infestation of cutworms is wreaking havoc in fields in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.Témiscamingue, in northwestern Quebec, has been especially affected by the damage caused by cutworms — caterpillars that can destroy canola, potato and grain crops in a matter of days.Cutworms are found every year in small quantities in market gardens. But producers are saying the insects have destroyed large areas of plants sown at the beginning of June, something they don't normally see."I don't think that
- CBC
70-year-old hand-made snowshoes returned to Gwich'in family in N.W.T.
A Gwich'in family in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., has a new heirloom after the son of a former RCMP officer returned a pair of 70-year-old snowshoes.The snowshoes were made by John Tetlichi in the 1950s, and he gifted them to an RCMP officer who had been transferred to work in Aklavik, N.W.T.That officer was Robert Feagan's father, Hugh Feagan. Robert spoke to CBC about the snowshoes, and his father's time in the North."He thought he was being smart," Robert said of his father. "Before he went to a A
- CNN
The world’s biggest capital cities are heating up – and Asia tops the charts
The world’s largest capital cities are seeing more extremely hot days than ever, according to a new study, which says the dangerous trend is being driven by scorching temperatures across Asia as the climate crisis worsens.
- The Canadian Press
Female capybara goes to Florida as part of a breeding program for the large South American rodents
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A female capybara has arrived at a Florida zoo as part of a breeding program to bolster the population of the large South American rodents.
- Euronews
London carries out disaster training exercise to test if it’s prepared for ‘unbelievable’ 40C heat
Operation Helios hopes to ensure authorities have the right tools and knowledge to handle emergencies and support Londoners through extreme weather events.
- The Canadian Press
Severe weather wreaks havoc across the US - from Midwest flooding to deadly Northeast storms
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Severe weather over days has caused havoc and destruction across the U.S. That includes torrential rains and flooding in the Upper Midwest and powerful storms in the Northeast that left a least two people dead from falling trees.
- Popular Mechanics
Toyota Is Building a Strange ‘Living Laboratory’ That 360 People Will Call Home
For four years, Toyota has been constructing a futuristic urban experiment in the shadow of Mount Fuji. Now we’ll see if it actually works.
- CBC
Future of some rural Yukon waste transfer stations still up in the air
Some people in Yukon's unincorporated communities say they feel the territorial government is not hearing them, as it works to overhaul solid waste services in the territory.Part of the territory's modernization plan for waste management entails closing rural transfer stations in Keno City, Braeburn, Johnson's Crossing and Silver City, to direct more money and resources to hiring employees and improving services at dump sites in larger jurisdictions.The government recently released a report summ
- INSIDER
The Supreme Court discards Chevron doctrine, unleashing a threat to Biden's climate policies
The Supreme Court curtailed the federal government's power to regulate the environment.
- Bradenton Herald
Beryl strengthens to become first hurricane of the season. It could be Category 3 soon
Here’s the latest from the National Hurricane Center
- Raleigh News and Observer
‘It’s been a tough year.’ NC farmers look for solutions as corn crop withers in field.
Some NC farmers, researchers are looking at new ways to grow food and fruits and vegetables suited to a changing climate.
- The Canadian Press
Air tankers and helicopters attack Arizona wildfire that has forced evacuations near Phoenix
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Air tankers and helicopters helped douse flames from the sky as nearly 200 firefighters on the ground battled a wildfire northeast of Phoenix on Friday that threatened scores of homes and forced dozens of residents to evacuate.
- The Weather Network - Video
Torrential rain may dampen some long weekend plans on Ontario
Heavy rain is on tap for the first day of the Canada Day long weekend. Torrential rain & embedded thunderstorms are on tap for Southern Ontario beginning Saturday morning. Rain eases in the early afternoon but gives way to stronger, more isolated thunderstorms late afternoon-evening. Meteorologist Laura Power has all the details.