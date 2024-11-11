Tracking lingering clouds, fog, light rain and our next likeliest round of widespread rain

Meteorologist Devon Lucie walks us through what's left of Rafael and how that could still affect our cloud cover and rain chances the next couple of days, then looks at another area that the National Hurricane Center has outlined for possible development over the next 7 days, then takes us into the local high resolution forecast showing the cloud forecast, where fog could be an issue, when and where rain is likeliest and when it's likeliest to be the most widespread, then finishes with the seven day forecast for what comes after the midweek system rolls through.