Tracking more rain chances for the week ahead
Mild temperatures begin the week, but some wintry changes move in during the middle of the week
Less than a month after four towering dams on the Klamath River were demolished, hundreds of salmon made it into waters they have been cut off from for decades.
Considerable travel and power impacts are possible as a bomb cyclone develops off the B.C. coast on Tuesday
A member of the Scripps Oceanography team spotted the dead fish outside of San Diego, California. The fish was estimated to be 9 to 10 feet in length, which was much smaller than the one recovered in La Jolla in August.
A large, impactful low-pressure system is headed for the Prairies this week, threatening to bring more than 20 cm of snow to some localized areas, along with the potential for blizzard-like conditions. Expect travel and power interruptions
A rapidly intensifying storm will threaten some hazardous conditions across B.C. through the first half of the week
The National Capital Commission (NCC) has decided to remove widespread buckthorn from Atlantis Woods in Ottawa's Westboro Beach neighbourhood after the community pressured them to improve the forest's health.Removing the invasive shrub was part of the NCC's original plan to redevelop Westboro Beach, according to Westboro resident Kristen Hayes.Hayes said she and other locals were consulted over how to remove the buckthorn, but the NCC initially chose not to go ahead with the removal efforts.That
A super typhoon barreled toward the Philippines’ largest island on Sunday, as more than half a million people sought shelter from the latest in a string of powerful storms to threaten the country.
More than 40 million people are under red flag warnings across eight states as the fire danger remains elevated in the Northeast. Winds may gust up to 35 mph with relative humidity levels as low as 15% to 30% in the region. While Sunday brings a slight improvement in fire weather conditions, the overall fire risk will continue into next week across much of the Northeast.
Following a devastating weather week in the Philippines, another super storm is headed towards the rain ravaged island
MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — Joe Biden witnessed the devastation of drought up close as the first sitting American president to visit the Amazon rainforest Sunday, declaring that nobody can reverse “the clean energy revolution that’s underway in America” even as the incoming Trump administration is poised to scale back efforts to combat climate change.
When Meredith Moore moved from New York to Toronto, she was astonished by the amount of home renovation happening in the city — and by the full construction waste bins."I would see these dumpsters just filled with wood and trim and doors and all these things that I knew were not waste," said Moore, who has always looked for ways things could be reused in her previous work as an interior designer.So when her family bought their own Toronto fixer-upper four years ago, she told their contractors th
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — As the third named storm to emerge during November, Tropical Storm Sara serves as a reminder that the Atlantic hurricane season hasn't quite ended.
A powerful winter storm is set to blast portions of the U.S. with heavy snow, cold temperatures, strong winds and rain just as millions of people across the country prepare to travel for Thanksgiving.
“This is looking to be the second-lowest year that I have seen in my entire lifetime,” one State Parks employee said.
Florida faces a widespread rainfall event midweek that stems from the combination of a strong frontal boundary and moisture from the leftovers of Tropical Storm Sara.
Episode 3 captured a mother bear and her two cubs trying to fatten up before the long winter.
A Colorado low will sweep across Manitoba on Saturday, bringing snow to parts of western Manitoba and rain to the Red River Valley and into eastern Manitoba. Sunday brings a clearing sky, but gusty northwest winds.
Floods, fires, hurricanes, and a lot more of them. People will lose their homes and possibly loved ones.
WEST MILFORD, N.J. (AP) — Windy conditions renewed a wildfire that escaped a containtment line and prompted emergency officials to enact a voluntary evacation plan for a small number of houses in a community near the New York-New Jersey border on Saturday.
President-elect Donald Trump has selected Chris Wright, a campaign donor and fossil fuel executive, to serve as energy secretary in his upcoming, second administration. CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy, Wright is a vocal advocate of oil and gas development, including fracking, a key pillar of Trump’s quest to achieve U.S. “energy dominance” in the global market. Wright has been one of the industry’s loudest voices against efforts to fight climate change, and could give fossil fuels a boost, including quick action to end a year-long pause on natural gas export approvals by the Biden administration.