Tracking multiple rain chances in New Hampshire

The Canadian Press

March weather was both lion and lamb in Canada on Monday, with Toronto residents dining al fresco in sun-splashed parks while Saskatoon residents carved paths through snow drifts deep enough to swamp automobiles. Environment Canada said the temperature in Toronto hit 14 C by the afternoon, surpassing the highest temperature on record for the city on a March 4, which was 13.3 C in 1974. Many were seen enjoying the afternoon weather in Toronto, with some taking their lunch outdoors to enjoy the un