Tracking multiple rain chances in New Hampshire
Kevin Skarupa has his eye on multiple bouts of wet weather ahead for the state.
Californians in the Sierra Nevada mountains were battered by feet of snow and hurricane force winds over the weekend, closing highways. See photos of residents digging out from the snow.
California’s ski resorts were hit by a massive blizzard this weekend, with some mountain towns seeing more than 10 feet of snow, according to the total snowfall data released Monday. Sugar Bowl measured 126 inches of snow, topping the list, followed by Soda Springs CalTrans’s 116 inches of snow and Kingvale CalTrans’s 106 inches. Other…
A special avalanche warning for British Columbia issued last week is being extended until Thursday as hazardous conditions persist in the backcountry — conditions that claimed the life of a man in the Revelstoke area on Sunday. The warning by Avalanche Canada, which remains in effect until the end of Thursday, applies to mountainous regions of Vancouver Island, southwestern and northwestern B.C., as well as a swath of southeastern B.C. including the Rockies and parts of Alberta.The organization
Blizzard conditions continued to slam Northern California over the weekend with damaging winds and heavy snow dumping on mountain ridges down to the valleys.
Ontario experienced a have-it-all weather week, leaving experts believe the rare thunder and hailstorms in February may result in a warm spring and summer
A second day of exceptionally warm late winter weather will come to an end as a cold front brings showers and the risk of thunderstorms into southern Ontario Tuesday
A humpback whale was found washed up on Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Sunday, and officials from the nearby aquarium will determine its cause of death.
An unsettled week lies ahead for Atlantic Canada, including a potent storm developing stateside that could have significant, wintry impacts
A new provincial program supporting commercial wine producers would give millions of dollars to two bottling companies while crippling the local industry, according to several Nova Scotia wineries.Representatives from a dozen farm wineries signed a letter from Wine Growers Nova Scotia to the province calling for the end of the commercial wine support program.The initiative would provide between $6 million and $12 million a year to companies that bottle wine in the province but can purchase their
It's basically like a cartoon.
March weather was both lion and lamb in Canada on Monday, with Toronto residents dining al fresco in sun-splashed parks while Saskatoon residents carved paths through snow drifts deep enough to swamp automobiles. Environment Canada said the temperature in Toronto hit 14 C by the afternoon, surpassing the highest temperature on record for the city on a March 4, which was 13.3 C in 1974. Many were seen enjoying the afternoon weather in Toronto, with some taking their lunch outdoors to enjoy the un
Cat Lake First Nation has been granted an injunction pausing a gold-mining company's construction of a temporary winter road leading to an exploration camp for a proposed open-pit mine in northwestern Ontario.In documents filed in divisional court, the Ojibway First Nation says the 18-kilometre access road is on traditional land and it wasn't consulted before the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) issued road construction permits to First Mining Gold Corporation (FMGC).Cat Lake Fi
If you came across an alligator in your yard (a totally plausible scenario in a place like Florida), you might think it's the biggest alligator you ever saw. But if it's not pushing 1,000 pounds and 15 feet in length, then it's likely not breaking any records.
Snow will ease Monday but blowing and drifting snow will remain a concern across the region while wind chill values fall to the -30s
The El Nino weather pattern has begun to weaken but will continue to fuel above average temperatures across the globe, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday. El Nino is a naturally occurring weather phenomenon associated with a disruption of wind patterns that means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific. El Nino, which occurs on average every two to seven years, typically lasts nine to 12 months and can provoke extreme weather phenomena such as wildfires, tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts.
It would link the Dogger Bank wind farm off the Yorkshire coast to the national grid.
Big Oil is using its deep pockets and expertise in well geology to back and partner with energy startups that are looking to unlock renewable energy from beneath the earth’s surface.
The European Union is set to call for the fossil fuel industry to help pay for fighting climate change in poorer countries under a United Nations target, a draft document shows, as nations prepare for talks this year on a global finance goal. This year's U.N. climate negotiations in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November, are the deadline for countries to agree a new goal of how much wealthy, industrialised nations should pay poorer ones to adjust to the most severe impacts of a hotter world.