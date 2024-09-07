Tracking plenty of storms for your Saturday

Latest Stories
- CNN
This hurricane season is confounding experts and defying forecasts. What the heck is going on?
It’s eerily quiet in the Atlantic during the peak of hurricane season. What’s causing it could be a sign of what’s to come in a warming world.
- The Weather Network
A super typhoon may soon boost midsummer-like warmth in Canada
Super Typhoon Yagi will shake up the pattern over Canada by next week, bringing a stretch of midsummer like warmth to parts of the country
- CBC
Rapidly growing invasive plant discovered for 1st time in Canada in Leamington, Ont.
A rapidly growing invasive plant that's prohibited in Ontario has been discovered for the first time in Canada in the Hillman Marsh Conservation Area in Leamington, Ont.Hydrilla can grow to 7.5 metres; clog water intake pipes and boat motors; and impede other recreational activities like swimming and paddling, according to a notice issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA).ERCA has closed the west cell of the marsh — including the trail and boardwalk — because the plant is easily
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: NHC tracking 4 disturbances in Atlantic; heavy rain forecast for Gulf Coast
The National Hurricane Center said Friday it is currently tracking four tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
- Euronews
Could these ‘motionless’ turbines solve wind energy’s noise and wildlife problems?
The technology is described as a ‘breakthrough scalable renewable energy solution’ that could be coming to other European roofs soon.
- CBC
City crews working to clean 'milky white substance' spilling into Kitchener's Schneider Creek
Crews are working to clean up a milky white substance which was seen flowing down a section of Kitchener's Schneider Creek earlier this week.Geoff Martin was biking home with his son along Iron Horse trail Tuesday afternoon. When coming around a bend near Borden Street, he got his first full view of the creek. That's when he spotted the mysterious sediment flowing through the water."I asked my five year old if he wanted to retrace the substance and so we turned back around, followed it back up t
- The Canadian Press
A 13-foot (and growing) python was seized from a New York home and sent to a zoo
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A 13-foot (4-meter) Burmese python was confiscated from an upstate New York man who was keeping the still-growing snake in a small tank, authorities said.
- The Weather Network - Video
Fall chill followed by heavy rainfall Friday across Ontario
Heavy rain is on the way impacting your Friday with cool temperatures reaching the single digits this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Weather Network - Video
Heavy rain targets parts of Nova Scotia, flooding a risk
The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman has more on the rainfall warning impacting parts of Nova Scotia.
- The Weather Network - Video
Subtropical moisture brings heavy rain and flooding threats to the Maritimes
Heavy rain is forecasted to impact The Maritimes on Friday into Saturday raising the risk of flooding along coastal regions in particular. Rainfall rates of up to 10mm/h are quite possible. Wind gusts could also reach up to 75km/h for regions like Sydney. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
- The Weather Network
Relentless heat sends wildfire concerns soaring across B.C.
A mighty ridge of high pressure continues to be anchored over the southern half of B.C. this week, keeping the Interior hot and bringing the heat back to the coast –– leading to an elevated risk of wildfires
- Fox Weather
Atlantic invests 90L, 99L lurking off US coastlines among 4 tropical disturbances monitored for development
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are keeping an eye on four areas swirling in the Atlantic Basin, including a newly designated Invest 99L off the U.S. East Coast and Invest 90L off the Gulf Coast.
- The Weather Network
Rainfall warnings persist as moisture-laden, windy storm hits Atlantic Canada
Rainfall warnings span parts of the Maritimes with heavy totals heightening the flood threat for coastal areas
- Storyful
Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall in South China With Winds Exceeding 138 MPH
Typhoon Yagi made landfall on Hainan island in southern China on Friday afternoon, September 6, bringing heavy rain, winds exceeding 138 mph, and an increased risk of landslides, according to the China Meteorological Administration.This timelapse satellite imagery, posted by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University, shows the typhoon swirling over Hainan and the Leizhou Peninsula as it moved west toward northern Vietnam.The imagery was captured over about 14.5 hours, from 7:20 am to 10 pm on Friday, according to a timestamp on the video. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA/NESDIS via Storyful
- CBC
'Skip two flushes': City continues call for water conservation amid restrictions
Calgary officials continued to encourage citizens to cut back on their water use Friday, saying their efforts have the city to nearly 80 per cent of the way to achieving daily targets. "Skip two flushes and we have reached our goal," said director of capital priorities and investment Francois Bouchart at an afternoon news conference.Calgarians used 502 million litres of water on Thursday, up slightly from Wednesday's 500 million litres. Demand has remained at or above 500 million litres per day
- The Canadian Press
Hottest summer on record could lead to the warmest year ever measured
Summer 2024 sweltered to Earth's hottest on record, making it even more likely that this year will end up as the warmest humanity has measured, European climate service Copernicus reported Friday.
- USA TODAY
This climate change fix could save the world — or doom it
Wary experts say "dystopian technologies" to cool Earth could backfire. Eager businesses aren't listening to the warnings.
- The Weather Network
Noticeable cooldown in Ontario comes with strong winds, waterspout threat
Several days of below-seasonal temperatures are on tap in southern Ontario as gusty, northwesterly winds blow through. We could see bands of lake-effect rain along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, and we may even see some waterspouts, too
- Hilton Head Island Packet
A rainy weekend for Hilton Head. Here’s what to know about 5 Atlantic tropical systems
Showers and thunderstorms will move into Beaufort County as a low-pressure system nears the Southeast coast, the National Weather Service said.
- CNN
One of the year’s strongest typhoons is churning its way towards ‘China’s Hawaii’
Super Typhoon Yagi, one of this year’s most powerful storms, is set to slam into the Chinese holiday island of Hainan later on Friday, after its outer bands lashed Hong Kong and parts of southern China.