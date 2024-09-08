Tracking a possible tropical system in The Gulf
Tracking a possible tropical system in The Gulf
Tracking a possible tropical system in The Gulf
It’s eerily quiet in the Atlantic during the peak of hurricane season. What’s causing it could be a sign of what’s to come in a warming world.
The land is moving so fast that authorities have switched off gas and electricity to hundreds of homes.
The deep landslides beneath multi-million dollar homes in Rancho Palos Verdes moved at an almost glacial pace, until they didn’t.
It’s almost the middle of September, but the weather will soon act like it’s early August instead
Keepers at Birdland in the Cotswolds have been trying to breed a southern cassowary for more than 25 years.
An Australia-based conservation group has shared footage showing a baby koala reuniting with mom after the “joey” was attacked by a dog and rushed to a wildlife hospital for treatment. “Meet Squeak!” Wildlife Warriors exclaimed via
On Sunday morning of last week, Lynn O'Connor took her two dogs and her neighbour's dog for a walk, as she often does, on her rural property near Washington state's Kettle Falls. The dogs took off, chasing something in the distance, but she couldn't quite see what."I thought it was cows," she told Daybreak South host Chris Walker. It was not cows. It was a black bear. And she was about two metres away from it."She was coming at me swiping and huffing, and she had her shoulders really big and her
The National Hurricane Center said Saturday it is currently tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean. One could bring rain to the U.S. south.
Cats can come in all shapes and sizes. But what is the smallest cat in the world? Here is what you need to know about the tiniest felines.
A subtropical low pushing into the maritime is unleashing heavy rain and strong winds. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
JASPER, ALTA. — Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
Several days of below-seasonal temperatures are on tap in southern Ontario as gusty, northwesterly winds blow through. We could see bands of lake-effect rain along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, and we may even see some waterspouts, too
The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman has more on the rainfall warning impacting parts of Nova Scotia.
Marineland's owner, Marie Holer, has died.
This is the time of year when meteorologists are on the lookout for hurricanes forming over the Atlantic Ocean. As Global News has previously reported, those hurricanes are increasingly super-sized because of warmer ocean waters, caused by climate change. Eric Sorensen reports on how the lack of hurricanes could be yet another signal our planet's climate systems are growing out of sync.
A ridge of high pressure is prolonging summer in BC and Alberta. Humidex values in southern BC will climb into the low to mid thirties Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will back off next week as a trough ushers in a cooler airmass. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Spectators watched as an abandoned, 22-story building in Lake Charles, Louisiana was imploded Saturday after sitting vacant for nearly four years. (AP video by Stephen Smith)
Matt has more.
It is time to shake things up! After a dry and mild week we have showers and even a storm or two back in the forecast. A cold front will push in Saturday and bring storms and showers by the afternoon. This will not be an all day rain, but if you have plans, I would have a backup for just a few hours as the rain comes through. By Saturday evening we will clear out quickly and get back to clear skies and cooler temperatures. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/cooling-down-into-the-70s-today
Saturday’s heavy rain will be followed by an encore presentation Sunday for some communities across the Maritimes