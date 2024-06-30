Tracking potential for strong thunderstorms Sunday afternoon
Lightning, strong winds, hail possible as a cold front moves in
Beryl is the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts, according to a 5 p.m. EST update from the National Hurricane Center.
Beryl is one of the earliest hurricanes we've ever seen in the tropical Atlantic Ocean
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government officials for people to take shelter.
Expect a soggy start to the long holiday weekend as heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms sweep into Ontario
When an invasive species threatened a recently restored wetland in Fort Erie, Ont., Niagara Parks put a team together to mow them down.Or a herd, rather.To stop the spread of phragmites, an invasive reed that's run rampant over an area called Gondor's Flats, environmental planning technician Victoria Kalenuik asked a local farmer to lend "as many goats as possible" for a one-week pilot project.She sent 40 of her best and they've been hard at work."Every morning they're excited to get out and che
Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Why did the kinkajou cross the road? And what's a kinkajou, anyway?
This summer in the Fredericton area, you might spot two students paddling along the St. John River — also known as the Wolastoq — and its tributaries.But they aren't just out there for fun. It's their job.Madeline Hodgson and Benjamin Linnansaari are the first holders of a new summer position with the City of Fredericton.The two are being referred to as "river keepers" and will spend the summer cleaning up garbage in the river and along the boat launches, as well as taking pictures of some of th
Hybrids are more popular than ever, but not all hybrids are created equal.
Molly Parren was tracking a wood turtle in Vermont when she smelled something surprising, yet familiar. The amphibian scientist for the state’s wildlife agency traced the smell to a rare wild garlic and snapped a photo.
BERLIN (AP) — Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said Sunday.
India generates at least 62 million tons of waste annually, according to federal government records, and some of its landfills are literal mountains of garbage, like the Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi. And while a 2016 law made it mandatory to segregate waste so that hazardous material doesn't make its way to landfills, the law has been poorly enforced, adding to the risk of waste pickers. It is a potentially toxic miasma fed by the plastics, industrial, medical and other waste generated by millions living in the capital New Delhi and the teeming suburban cities. But a handful of waste pickers ignore both the fumes and suffocating heat to sort through the rubbish, seeking anything they can sell to earn a living. (AP video by Piyush Nagpal)
The federal government in Canada has implemented new regulations targeting "greenwashing," requiring companies to substantiate their environmental claims under the amended Competition Act. While environmental groups support the changes, opposition from industry and some provincial leaders persists. The new laws have caused concern in the energy industry and have been criticized for their vague nature. Heather Yourex-West reports.
Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the Atlantic Ocean as it gained strength on its way toward the Caribbean. It may become a dangerous major hurricane.
More than 8 million are under a flood watch for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and western New York, including Cleveland and Pittsburgh, where 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall Saturday -- possibly even 2 inches per hour during the heaviest thunderstorms. There is a line of storms expected to form midday over Ohio and then spread east through Pennsylvania for the afternoon and evening, reaching the coast and New York City around 11 p.m. -- but it will likely no longer be severe by then. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8pm ET for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and a small portion of West Virginia.
CALGARY — A day after chiding some Calgarians for appearing to abandon water conservation as the city works to get a busted feeder main operating again, Mayor Jyoti Gondek thanked residents for doing a better job.
A Gwich'in family in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., has a new heirloom after the son of a former RCMP officer returned a pair of 70-year-old snowshoes.The snowshoes were made by John Tetlichi in the 1950s, and he gifted them to an RCMP officer who had been transferred to work in Aklavik, N.W.T.That officer was Robert Feagan's father, Hugh Feagan. Robert spoke to CBC about the snowshoes, and his father's time in the North."He thought he was being smart," Robert said of his father. "Before he went to a A
Look out for localized flooding as downpours and thunderstorms round out the week on the Prairies
If the skies are clear Friday night, it might be possible to see the northern lights in New Hampshire.