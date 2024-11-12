Tracking severe potential Wednesday and a check on the Caribbean

Meteorologist Devon Lucie starts us off in the Caribbean where there is another medium risk of possible tropical development. He'll show us the latest forecast data and why we shouldn't be too concerned about it right now, but will have constant updates on it through the week. Then he dives into the threat for possible severe storms and possible flooding on Wednesday breaking down the timing and threats. Then he'll finish with the extended forecast showing nicer fall weather that will drop in after the front passes through while ending with the seven day forecast.