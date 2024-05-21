Tracking severe weather in Iowa; severe thunderstorm warning expires for Des Moines

CBC

According to Raven Chaboyer, if people want to drive in or out of Cumberland House, Sask., they're doing so at their own risk. Now, the community that is already running low on groceries and supplies could remain isolated for another week due to the rains in forecast."The roads are mushy and muddy. The trucks get stuck all the time. There's no cell service on that road, so if you get stuck, you're stuck there," the 17-year-old said."Our elders are very worried because most of them can't leave th