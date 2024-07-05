Tracking storms, heat, and Beryl

Latest Stories
Severe thunderstorms threaten southern Ontario into the weekend
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
- The Canadian Press
Beryl moves over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as Texas officials urge coastal residents to prepare
TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Beryl moved over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday after battering the resort town of Tulum and prepared to reemerge in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting Texas officials to urge coastal residents to prepare as the storm headed their way.
- The Weather Network
Swarm of quakes strike off the B.C. coast; no tsunami threat
Several earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
- The Weather Network
Don’t fall victim to these seven dangerous tornado myths
Tornado safety is more important than ever as we head into the summer months. Here are some tornado myths to avoid—and the tips you need to stay safe.
- The Weather Network
Beryl on track to restrengthen in Gulf before Texas landfall
The storm hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, and it’s on track for its third landfall early this week
- The Weather Network
Jamaica and Cayman Islands next in line for Beryl's vigorous wrath
Forceful Hurricane Beryl is now expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this week, continuing its westward trek in the Caribbean Sea and heading towards the Gulf of Mexico
- The Weather Network
Scorching July heat, first 40°C day makes its way to Canada
After a chilly end to June and start to July, folks across parts of Canada will finally be feeling the summer heat; we could even see a new hotspot emerge
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Beryl roars by Jamaica after killing at least 7 people in the southeast Caribbean
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least seven people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
- The Weather Network
Beware! These dangerous plants are found in Canada
Here are four plants you need to avoid coming into contact with this season
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storms threaten Ontario's Friday plans
Heat and humidity continues across southern Ontario prompting the threat for severe storms as a low pressure system tracks in. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- Global News
Hurricane Beryl heads for Mexico after pummelling Cayman Islands, Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, where at least two people have been killed. Dan Spector reports on how thousands of Jamaicans have been left with nothing; how the storm crashed a Canadian couple's honeymoon, and how Mexico is now bracing itself for the worst.
- NextShark
Philippines men’s national basketball team stuns world No. 6 Latvia in FIBA OQT
Masterful performance: Despite missing NBA star Jordan Clarkson and other key players, Gilas Pilipinas led throughout the game, with their lead reaching as high as 26 points. Kai Sotto, Justin Brownlee, Dwight Ramos and June Mar Fajardo led the Philippines, combining for 67 points.
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada issues multiple warnings as B.C. braces for weekend heat
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of Vancouver Island and inland sections of coastal British Columbia as the province braces for a heat wave.
- USA TODAY
Beryl livestreams: Watch webcams as storm approaches Texas coast
Tropical Storm Beryl was moving over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Friday, but is expected to impact parts of south Texas later this weekend.
- The Weather Network
Will Death Valley flirt with a world record next week? It's on the table
There are reasons why Death Valley, Calif., is called the hottest place on Earth. A massive heat dome could bring it another world record next week
- Wichita Eagle
Kansas basketball’s Morris twins drawing interest in NBA free agency after 13 seasons
Could the former Kansas Jayhawks forwards both play for the Dallas Mavericks in 2024-25?
- The Weather Network
Stuck in your car during a tornado? Here’s what you should do
There aren’t many good places to find yourself during a tornado, but a car is one of the worst options
- CNN
A ‘potentially historic’ heat wave intensifies along the West Coast, as dangerous wildfires spread
An extremely dangerous, unusually long heat wave is intensifying and spreading up the West Coast – and there will be no relief for days.
- The Canadian Press
Raptors sign 2024 draft picks Walter, Mogbo and Shead
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed 2024 draft picks Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shead.
- The Canadian Press
USA Basketball men's Olympic team arrives for camp in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — There’s something that Kobe Bryant once said that has stuck with U.S. men’s Olympic basketball coach Steve Kerr and seems especially important now.