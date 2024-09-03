Tracking three tropical waves

The Daily Beast

Kamala Harris was interrupted by a heckler during a speech at a Labor Day campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #5 training facility in Pittsburgh.Speaking after an introduction by Joe Biden, who hailed his decision as nominee in 2020 to select her as his vice president as “the single best decision I made as president of the United States of America,” Harris spent much of her time pleading her case that an administration under her would be more benefi