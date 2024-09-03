Tracking three tropical waves

The Daily Beast
With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris neck and neck in the polls and favorability ratings, Republicans are funneling millions of dollars into attack ads against the vice president.According to data from AdImpact, the Trump campaign and its affiliated super PACS shelled out 57 percent of the their television spending to anti-Harris campaigns, compared to the 8 percent dedicated to anti-Trump ads by the Democratic ticket, from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29.“This is a moment in the message arc of us seeking to