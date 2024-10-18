Tracking The Tropics

Latest Stories
The list of famous people who appear in the sexual-assault lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
See the list of celebrities with ties to Diddy, some of whom were accused of wrongdoing, such as ignoring abuse or supplying Sean Combs with drugs.
- HuffPost
Trump Calls For Biden To Reenter Presidential Race In Weird Rant About CBS
A Federal Communications Commission official previously warned that Donald Trump’s "attacks against broadcast stations" are "threats against free speech."
- HuffPost
A Latino Republican Asked Trump To Win Back His Vote At A Town Hall. It Did Not Go Well.
"Your action, and maybe inaction, during your presidency and the last few years … was a little disturbing to me," the undecided voter told him at the Univision event.
- The Canadian Press
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. military trained him in explosives and battlefield tactics. Now the Iraq War veteran and enlisted National Guard member was calling for taking up arms against police and government officials in his own country.
- The Independent
Trump tries to strike another hush money deal with Stormy Daniels ahead of election, says report
Former president’s attorneys allegedly sent adult film star an offer where the amount she owed him over a defamation suit would be lowered if she agreed not to make ‘defamatory or disparaging statements’ about him
- The Independent
Trump is selling $100K ‘Swiss-made’ watches. A search for who makes them took a bizarre turn
The watch-maker lists its address as a small office in a rural Wyoming town, the investigation revealed
- The Canadian Press
Trump delivers a pointed and at times bitter speech at Al Smith charity dinner
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump laced into Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats on Thursday in a pointed and at times bitter speech as he headlined the annual Al Smith charity dinner in New York.
- People
Son’s Hilarious Obituary for Dad Who ‘Broke the Mold’ Goes Viral: ‘He Is God’s Problem Now’
Robert Boehm is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren
- People
Woman Killed on Trail While Exercising After Witnesses Hear Scream: 'He's Trying to Rape Me'
Alyssa Lokits, 34, was fatally shot, and police allege a video shows 29-year-old suspect Paul Park following her
- Cosmo
Who needs clothes? EmRata wears a brown fluffy coat with just her underwear
In Self Portrait's new ad campaign, Emily Ratajkowski wears a brown fluffy coat & lingerie before transforming into a beauty queen in plunging red sequin dress.
- People
Liam Payne Was 'Extremely Overwhelmed' by Legal Issues with Ex Maya Henry Before His Death at 31 (Exclusive)
Henry, a model from Texas, addressed her former relationship with Payne in a TikTok less than a week before his death
- Deadline
Uh-Oh! Trump Uses Taylor Swift Song In Campaign Video
“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Donald Trump wrote on social media last month after the 14-time Grammy-winning pop star endorsed Kamala Harris. Odd, then, that this week he’s using one of Swift’s songs in a campaign video aimed at appealing to women. A clip, captioned “Women for Trump,” was recently posted to the GOP candidate’s official Team Trump …
- People
Donald Trump Calls Female Senator 'Fantastically Attractive' During Women-Only Town Hall Event
The former president commented on Alabama Sen. Katie Britt's age and physical appearance while recalling a conversation they had about IVF
- SWNS
Suicide attempt survivor, 23, with gunshot wound becomes voice for mental illness
“It was the biggest explosion I've ever felt in my life,” Jazmine Walton says recalling the night she fired a handgun under her chin. Before January 8, 2023 the 23-year-old content creator lived with undiagnosed schizophrenia which haunted her daily life. She shot through her lip, teeth and nose but incredibly didn't pass out - but was in a coma for two weeks following two life-saving operations. Now she openly shared her battle on social media in a bid to inspire others to seek help.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Jr. Flamed For Weird Flex About His Dad And The 'McDonald's Menu'
The former president can't seem to get over Kamala Harris' college job at the fast-food joint.
- HuffPost UK
Healthy Blood Pressure Changes With Age — Here's What's Normal For Each Age Group
I didn't know that some changes are completely normal.
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice shows off pregnancy glow in silky bump-skimming dress
Princess Beatrice attended The Centrepoint Awards alongside her cousin, Prince William, wearing one of her favourite dresses
- The Hill
Opinion - Trump’s music break may turn more voters than you think
Based on psychological studies I performed during the 2016 election, the presence or absence of music makes a significant difference in the way people perceive political candidates.
- The Canadian Press
Singh says he doesn't understand why Poilievre won't get top security clearance
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it's very disturbing that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre won't get the top-level security clearance needed to view classified documents on foreign interference.
- HuffPost
'Daily Show' Goes There With Stomach-Turning Line About Trump That'll Ruin Pudding
Desi Lydic tore into the former president's clueless comments during a town hall event with women voters.