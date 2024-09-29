Tracking the Tropics

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
At least 64 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across the Southeast
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
- USA TODAY
Helene leaves behind 'overwhelming' destruction in one small Florida town
Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.
- United Press International
Hurricanes Isaac, Joyce move in Atlantic with no threats to land
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
- CNN
Over 50 dead as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
- CNN
Pregnant mom of two is ‘completely trapped’ in her North Carolina home
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
- The Weather Network
Helene sabotages southern Ontario's spectacular fall weekend weather
Helene could be a roadblock to what would otherwise be a spectacular fall weekend in southern Ontario
- Bloomberg
Helene Kills 21, Unleashes Floods and Cuts Power to Millions
(Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.Most Read from BloombergA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th CenturyVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit,
- The Conversation
How has the inside of the Earth stayed as hot as the Sun’s surface for billions of years?
Starting at the surface, you would have to dig nearly 2,000 miles before reaching the Earth’s core. No one could survive that trip – and the 10,000-degree F heat once there would vaporize you anyway.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tropical Atlantic is still bustling even after Helene's exit
After Helene brought devestating impacts to the eastern states, we continue to track a few more storms with the potential for futher developments. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Weather Network - Video
Man and dog rescued from sea during Helene's peak
A man and his pooch adrift at sea during Hurricane Helene were among many in Florida who had emergency officials to thank for keeping them safe.
- United Press International
Dozens dead, millions without power throughout southeast U.S. in wake of Helene
Dozens of people have died and millions are without power in the southeastern U.S. in the wake of Helene, a tropical storm as of Friday morning after coming ashore in Florida in the night as a powerful Cat. 4 storm.
- The Weather Network
Prairies face a wild temperature swing, with a near 20-degree drop for some
Weather whiplash is set to take hold of the Prairies as temperatures will take the region from summer to fall in the span of just 24 hours.
- Reuters Videos
US southeast faces costly cleanup as death toll from Helene rises
STORY: Heartache across large parts of southeastern United States, as residents faced the daunting task on the weekend of cleaning up from the deadly Hurricane Helene.It's one of the most powerful and perhaps costliest storms to hit the country, with dozens of deaths reported - as worries loomed that more bodies would be discovered across several states.In the small Florida coastal town of Horseshoe Beach, Charlene Huggins was left in tears as she checked out what's left of her family home. "Five generations lived in this house, from my grandmother, my father, myself, my daughter, son, and my granddaughter. We were raised in this house. So it's, there's a lot of memories here. It's just, it just, it breaks your heart. It just devastates you."Damage estimates from Helene range from $95 billion to $110 billion, making it potentially one of the most expensive storms in modern U.S. history, according to the chief meteorologist of the forecasting firm AccuWeather.At least 3 million people remained without power on Saturday afternoon across five states, with authorities warning it could be several days before services were fully restored. Helene was downgraded late Friday to a post-tropical cyclone. But the storm's remnants continued to produce heavy rains, sparking massive flooding and threatening to cause dam failures that could swallow entire towns.Some of the worst downpours hit western North Carolina and residents near the Lake Lure Dam were among those at risk.George Carter described what it was like when the hurricane hit. "Power went out. Cell phone went out... So, there's no way to talk to anyone. Some of the neighbors came and knocked on doors and we sort of communicated with each other, in the pouring rain. I walked across the street to go check on a house that is a friend of mine’s, and the water was at least ten feet up from, where it should be."On Saturday, President Joe Biden called the storm's devastation "overwhelming".According to the White House, Biden directed emergency officials to focus on speeding up support to storm survivors and send additional search and rescue teams to North Carolina.In the meantime, communities like Adam Jackson's in Mill Spring are making sure to help each other out.“There's probably 50 trees blocking my neighbors from coming out. I started helping them yesterday, the neighbors at the other end of the road. We got us out, but the other neighbors are trapped. Our little area and community... We're not stepping over each other. We're not jumping lines to buy the last candy bar. That's the way the world needs, we need community back.”
- Storyful
Footage From Big Bend Shows Hurricane Helene's Brutal Winds
Wild wind, heavy rain, and overwhelming storm surge from Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in parts of Florida on Thursday, September 26.Footage from HurricaneXplorer, otherwise known as David Velez Cuevas, shows strong winds snapping a palm tree, sending debris flying, and nearly overturning a truck in Perry – in the Big Bend region – on Thursday evening.Helene made landfall in the Big Bend as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane late on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management asked residents to stay off roads on Friday, as downed power lines and debris made some areas inaccessible.As of Friday evening, more than 650,000 Florida residents had no power, according to poweroutage.us. Credit: HurricaneXplorer via Storyful
- USA TODAY
Hurricane forecasters watch an ominously familiar system – and more
Forecasters are watching the Caribbean Sea, where another system appears to be brewing in a similar location to where Hurricane Helene formed.
- The Weather Network
Summer may be over, but the severe weather season hasn't fallen yet
Now that we're in the “-ber” months, it can be easy to forget that despite the colourful leaves, cooling temperatures, and shorter days, severe weather can still strike.
- The Weather Network
Deadly Helene weakens as it moves over Georgia, but strong impacts remain
Helene is now a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 4 major hurricane in Florida late Thursday night. Helene continues to batter the South with damaging winds, flooding rains, and life-threatening storm surge
- BBC
Deadly Helene floods spread to more US states
Rescues continue as huge areas of the south-eastern US struggle with floods from Storm Helene.
- Bellingham Herald mcclatchy
Is climate change affecting fall foliage in western WA? Here’s what the latest data says
Earlier summers and warmer falls can affect when the leaves change color every fall. Here’s what that means for foliage in Washington state.
- The Canadian Press
Rescuers save and assist hundreds as Helene's storm surge and rain create havoc
Emergency workers in Florida, Georgia and elsewhere rescued hundreds of people from boats, their homes and their cars as Hurricane Helene's winds, rain and storm surge created havoc Friday on the Gulf of Mexico, in coastal neighborhoods and further inland.