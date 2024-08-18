Tracking the Tropics | August 18, evening update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Saturday, August 17, 2024, goes down in the history books as the wettest day at Pearson International Airport. The storm also spawned a tornado that destroyed a Home Hardware and prompted rescues in Canada's most populated region.
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA. Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon. Roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga. Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may produce 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather age
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
A chaotic Saturday across southern Ontario as storms unleash flooding, at least one tornado
Severe storms throughout the weekend could produce large hail and localized flooding. Storms prompted tornado warnings to be issued on Saturday morning.
A tornado left a trail of damage in a southwestern Ontario community on Saturday as a major storm system drenched much of the southern part of the province with heavy rain and caused localized flooding.
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning struck off Russia's east coast that sparked a volcano with a column of ash miles into the air, according to state-run TASS.
Folks across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will need to pay close attention to the weather Sunday, with a severe storm threat that includes a tornado chance for some locales in all three provinces
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto began to pound Bermuda late Friday with heavy winds and rain after officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean opened shelters and closed government offices.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto weakened into a tropical storm late Saturday as it moved away from Bermuda over open waters of the Atlantic after crossing over the tiny British territory early in the day with heavy rains and strong winds.
After issuing a tornado warning for Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas, Environment Canada has lifted the warning but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in place.Environment Canada meteorologists say they were tracking a severe thunderstorm near Plattsville that could produce a tornado, prompting them to issue the official tornado warning for parts of Waterloo Region and surrounding areas. Many residents received notifications on their phone Saturday morning around 10:43 a
Tropical Storm Ernesto is headed to Canada on Sunday one day after striking Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane and with "dangerous beach conditions" along the U.S. East Coast through early this week.
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain flooded roads in the Greater Toronto Area, particularly in Mississauga. On Sunday, Environment Canada said a heavy rainfall warning is still in effect.
Potent setup is bring severe weather into the Prairies on Sunday with very large hail and the risk of tornadoes as well. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet provides more details.
Stay alert for a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across southwestern British Columbia
Volcanic ash covered a village on Russia’s eastern coast on Sunday, August 18, after an eruption at Shiveluch volcano following a powerful earthquake in the region on Saturday, according to Russian state-run media.Footage released by Zvezda shows the village of Ust-Kamchatsk, located on the eastern shore of the Kamchatka Peninsula, coated in a layer of ash on Sunday.According to Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), the eruption at Shiveluch started on Saturday. The ash plume from the volcano extended about 944 miles (1,520 km), they added.On Sunday, Russia officials for the Kamchatka region said an orange hazard warning was issued for the area due to ash emission. Credit: Zvezda via Storyful
ISTANBUL (AP) — Wildfires raged across western Turkey for a third straight day Saturday, exacerbated by high winds and warm temperatures, authorities said.